Kichcha Sudeepa Meets 'simple Grounded Human' Pawan Kalyan, Calls It Wonderful Interaction

Kichcha Sudeepa gave his fans a sneak-peek into his recent meet with actor Pawan Kalyan. On Oct 5, Kichcha took to his Twitter handle and shared a couple of pictures with Kalyan. Honouring the senior star with a plant pot, the former wrote, 'Wonderful interacting with you sir'. Take a look at Kichcha Sudeepa's photos with Pawan Kalyan.

Kichcha Sudeepa meets Pawan Kalyan

Met a simple grounded human @PawanKalyan i must admit. Wonderful interacting with you sir. pic.twitter.com/Da50XnKaUC — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) October 5, 2020

Kichcha Sudeepa shared a collage of four images posing alongside Pawan. In two pictures, the former can be seen honouring the latter with a plant. In one, they both posed sitting on a sofa and in another, they stood next to each other. Kichcha stunned in a creamish full sleeve tee paired with black denim jeans.

Pawan Kalyan can be seen in a white kurta and lungi. Kichcha Sudeepa praised Pawan Kalyan by calling him a 'simple grounded human'. He also expressed his happiness of meeting the actor. Kichcha Sudeepa wrote, 'Met a simple grounded human @PawanKalyan I must admit. Wonderful interacting with you sir'.

Fans' reaction

Fans wondered if the pair will be seen together in a project. They were quick to share their responses to the pictures. One of the Twitter users wrote, '2 Legends in single frame Happiieee mode @KicchaSudeep Boss @PawanKalyan Sir'. Another user tweeted, ' #AbhinayaChakravarthi @KicchaSudeep met JanaSena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan at his Office in Hyderabad today'. One of the fan comments read as 'Kannada Superstar Sri #KicchaSudeep met JanaSena Chief Sri #PawanKalyan at his office in Hyderabad'. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

I think it was a movie sitting for upcoming #pspk27 — Harivarma19 (@Harivarma191) October 5, 2020

On the work front, Kichcha Sudeepa was last seen in Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. He portrayed the role of Avaku Raju. The film stars Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah, Nayanthara, Sudeep, Jagapati Babu, and Vijay Sethupathi with Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Shetty as guest appearances. Apart from that, Kichcha also started shooting for his most-awaited film Phantom.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Pawan Kalyan also has several films lined up. He will be next seen in Vakeel Saab, helmed Venu Sriram. He is also part of the cast ensemble of Krish, Harish Shankar and Surender Reddy's films PSPK 27 and PSPK 28.

