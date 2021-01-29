‘I Didn't Expect': Priyanka Chopra Says Fans’ Love For ‘Barfi’ Makes Her Happiest

Global star Priyanka Chopra who is basking in the success of her latest released film The White Tiger opened up about her experience of performing a role in Barfi. In her recent interaction with host Sean Evans on his talk show Hot Ones, the actress revealed some of the interesting stories about her life and her projects. Taking active participation in the conversation with Evans, the former Miss World was asked about one of her projects that made her happy after being mentioned by her fans. Putting all speculations to rest, the actress mentioned that her character as autistic child Jhilmil from Barfi is the one she adores a lot.

Priyanka Chopra talks about her love for the film Barfi

Talking about the same, she said that Barfi is one such film that makes her happy and her fans also loved her character in it. Talking further about the film, she said that she did not win any of the awards that year and also did not receive appreciation from people, but she received a lot and lots of love from her fans which she remembers to date. Apart from this, the actress also answered some of the quirky questions asked by the host about ways she manages to do away with jetlag and also asked her to share quick tips or hacks to avoid jetlags. Sharing some of the hacks that the actress uses during her India-Los Angeles trip and said that the best way to handle jetlag is to time the body according to the time of the country where the person will be landing.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has been winning love and appreciation from all across for her latest release The White Tiger that also stars Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in key roles. The actress received praises from her husband and singer Nick Jonas along with father-in-law Kevin Jonas. Priyanka recently posted a heartfelt message to thank all of them for showing so much affection towards her latest movie. In the photo, she can be seen wearing a pink coloured attire with The White Tiger flashing in the background. In the caption, she said how she was ending the opening weekend with a full heart and stated how she was blown away by the love for The White Tiger’s release on Netflix on January 23. She then continued by stating how the support of her fans in watching the film had made it trend globally in the top ten in less than 48 hours and still counting.

