Janhvi Kapoor Says She Is 'honoured' To Be Part Of 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'; Read

Janhvi Kapoor, last seen in Zoya Akhtar's segment in the Netflix anthology film Ghost Stories, is gearing up for the release of her second feature film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Sharing her excitement and gratitude online, Janhvi Kapoor wrote: "It'll always be an honour to wear this uniform and to be a part of something so special and close to my heart." (sic) The Janhvi Kapoor starrer will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, August 12.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's post:

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Shares Picture Of First Meeting With Original 'Kargil Girl' Gunjan Saxena

Janhvi Kapoor as Gunjan Saxena

Janhvi Kapoor will be stepping into the shoes of Indian Airforce Office (IAF) officer Gunjan Saxena in her biopic. The movie also features actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Manav Vij in prominent roles. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl marks the directorial debut of Sharan Sharma, who has worked as an assistant in movies like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), among other films.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor And Angad Bedi Shake A Leg On 'My Name Is Lakhan' In BTS Video | Watch

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, written by Sharan Sharma and Nikhil Mehrotra of Panga fame, narrates the life of IAF officer Gunjan Saxena, and her fight to prove her mettle as an Airforce Officer. Gunjan Saxena, who is a 1999 Kargil War veteran, is also the first woman to win the Saurya Chakra. The forthcoming movie based on Gunjan Saxena's life is jointly produced by Dharma Production and Zee Studios.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was supposed to hit the screens in March 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers decided to release the Janhvi Kapoor starrer directly on OTT. The trailer of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was recently released, amping up the expectation of the moviegoers.

Also Read | Check Out The Net Worth Of The Actors In The Upcoming Film 'Gunjan Saxena'; Details Inside

What's next for Janhvi Kapoor?

Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Hardik Mehta's Roohi Afzana. The movie, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma in the lead, is a horror-comedy directed by Har Kisse Ke Hisse: Kaamyaab fame Hardik Mehta. The Janhvi Kapoor starrer is slated to hit the marquee this year.

Besides the upcoming film, Janhvi Kapoor has an array of films at different stages of production. She has Collin D'Cunha's Dostana 2, and Karan Johar's Takht in the pipeline. Reportedly, Kapoor is expected to make her Kollywood debut with Thala Ajith's Valimai.

Also Read | Ex-Air Force Pilot Gunjan Saxena Lauds Pankaj Tripathi's Portrayal Of Her Father In Biopic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.