Ibrahim Ali Khan Calls Kunal Kemmu 'Tarzan' As He Shares Video Of Climbing Monkey Bars

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu recently shared a video of himself where he can be seen doing some monkey bar climbing. Seeing this post, several celebs, co-stars and fans went all out to comment on all things nice on the post. Among the many, Ibrahim Ali Khan is also all praise for Kunal’s monkey bar climbing skills as he went on to leave quirky comments on the post.

Taking to the comment section, Ibrahim went on to say “Bharat Desh ka Tarzan”. His comment also received over 400 likes and many sub-comments. Apart from that, he also went on to leave another comment on the post. He commented using a monkey emoji which also garnered over 300 likes and many comments.

About the post shared by Kunal Kemmu, fans can see him climbing the monkey bar with ease. He is also seen sporting a white t-shirt and black shorts and a pair of slippers. Fans can also spot greenery and orange-hued skies in the background. This video showcases the expectation side of climbing monkey bars.

In the next video, the fans see Kunal's friend doing the same thing. But this is different from Kunal's mate, who's having a rough time getting on a monkey bar. He seems tired after a little while, too. This video is quite funny because it's the 'reality' side of the monkey bar climbing. Both the videos give a nice comparison to both sides of climbing monkey bars. Check out Ibrahim’s comment and Kunal’s post below.

However, this is not the first Ibrahim and Kunal have indulged in a social media banter. The two often go on to like each other’s posts and leave some fun and quirky comments too. Ibrahim is many times seen spending time with Kunal and the rest of the family. Shutterbugs also often share pictures of the duo on their social media handles.

On the work front

Kunal Kemmu was last seen in the much-acclaimed film, Lootcase, which features actors like Rasika Dugal, Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey, Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. The film, Lootcase, tells the story of how a common man's life changes after he's fortunate enough to have a suitcase packed with money on a regular day while coming back from work. Surprisingly, the suitcase belonged to a well-known politician.

Meanwhile, the makers of Kunal Kemmu's web series Abhay 2 recently released their latest episodes on Zee5. The web show has garnered positive feedback from fans. Abhay 2 cast includes Kuna Kemmu, Nidhi Singh, Ram Kapoor, Chunky Pandey Asha Negi, Bidita Bag, and many more.

