Ibrahim Ali Khan Leaves An Adorable Comment On Taimur's Painting Shared By Kareena

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared a picture of Taimur posing with his latest lion painting. Seeing this adorable post, several celebs, co-stars and fans went all out to comment on all things nice on the post. Among the many, Ibrahim Ali Khan is also all praise for Taimur's artwork as he leaves an adorable comment on the post.

Taking to the comment section, Ibrahim went on to comment saying “Tim with loads of heart kiss emoji”. His comment also received over 500 likes and many sub-comments. Seeing Ibrahim’s comment, Kareena replied saying, “igggggyyyyâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸”. Kareena’s comment has also left fans wondering if, Ibrahim’s pet name is ‘Iggy’.

The photo shows Taimur Ali Khan posing with his new painting. The latter is a lion in the jungle. The next picture is of Taimur hiding his face behind a lion's toy that he pretends to be. Adding a caption to the post, Kareena wrote, "Who's the king of the jungle now? ðŸ¤­ðŸ’¯". Take a look at the post and comments below.

Also read | Ibrahim Ali Khan Gets New 2020 Chelsea FC Home Shirt, Wishes Good Luck For Next Season

However, this is not the first Ibrahim and Kareena have indulged in a social media banter. The two often go on to like each other’s posts and leave sweet comments too. Ibrahim is many times seen spending time with Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena and Sara Ali Khan often share pictures of their get-together on their social media handles.

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Yet Another Painting By Her #InhousePiccaso; See Post

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan to welcome their second baby

Kareena and Saif confirmed that they are expecting a second child. In a statement released by the family, they said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support". On hearing this news, fans could not stop gushing over how happy and excited they were.

And Pinkvilla contacted Randhir Kapoor, Kareena's father, to confirm the news of her pregnancy. The veteran actor revealed that they also just got the news of Bebo and Saif. Kapoor said that he was very pleased and glad about the news. He concluded by saying that sometime around March next year, i.e. 2021, Kareena is due.

Also read | Ibrahim Ali Khan Reacts To Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy News

Also read | Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan Spotted Visiting Father Saif Ali Khan In Bandra

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.