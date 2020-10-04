Soha Ali Khan Turns 42; Kunal Kemmu, Kareena Kapoor & Others Celebrate Actor's Birthday

Soha Ali Khan turned 42 on Sunday and wishes from her family and friends poured on social media as they celebrated the Rang De Basanti actor. Her husband Kunal Kemmu, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor and close friend Neha Dhupia were among the ones who dedicated special posts on Instagram for Soha Ali Khan.

Kunal Kemmu shared a photo of himself with his wife and wrote a heartfelt note in the caption with love. He wrote, "To the one and only who can invoke all the emotions I have and some I didn’t know I had ðŸ˜‰ The smile when I am happy and the sunshine when I am low and the Dictionary when I’m out of words. Happy Birthday my â¤ï¸"

While fans of the couple showered love on the post with likes and comments, 3 Idiots actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha's sister-in-law commented on Kunal's caption. She pulled at the "dictionary" bit and agreed with Kunal claiming that she has a "dictionary" too, probably referring to her husband Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena also posted a monochrome picture with Soha, Inaaya, Taimur and herself and wished Soha on her birthday with the sweetest caption. She wrote, "Witty, cool, intelligent, bright, funny, loving, warm, supportive, pillar of the family, Innaya's mom, Saifu and Saba's sister and my beautiful sister-in-law... Happy birthday you...â¤ï¸ We love you @sakpataudi...â¤ï¸"

Soha's close friend and actor Neha Dhupia commented on Kareena's post and said, "Dedicating this day for the love of sohe".

She also shared a few throwback pictures on her Instagram page to wish Soha and wrote, "Happy birthday Sohe... the love I feel for you as a friend and the respect I have for you as a mother cannot be put down in words and more so if those words are for you caus I know you ll be judging my English ðŸ˜œ ... here’s to a year filled with sugar free, gluten free , dairy free basically “free” cake and lots of conversations over coffee between 5pm n 6pm ðŸ˜ðŸ˜œ... come back soon , we miss you loads. â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸"

On the work front

Soha Ali Khan was last seen on the silver screen in the 2018 film Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3. She is scheduled to collaborate with her husband Kunal Kemmu to co-produce a biopic of eminent Indian lawyer Ram Jethmalani. At an interaction with the media to promote his last film Malang in Mumbai, Kunal had updated saying, "We have almost finished scripting of the film. After this, we will start casting for the film, which is directed by Hansal Mehta. We haven't approached anyone because we have now come close to the final draft of the script and we are yet to listen to it."

