Kunal Kemmu Shares A Fun 'expectation Vs Reality' Video Post Of Climbing Monkey Bars

Actor Kunal Kemmu recently uploaded two videos where he compared monkey bar climbings 'expectation vs reality' on Instagram. He also added a fun caption with his post and fans thought the videos were 'hilarious'. Take a look at his post and see how fans have responded to the same.

Kunal Kemmu's expectation vs reality video

In the first video, fans see Kunal climbing the monkey bar with ease. He is sporting a white t-shirt and black shorts. Fans can also spot greenery and orange-hued skies in the background. This video showcases the expectation side of climbing monkey bars. In the next video, fans see a friend of Kunal doing the same. But this is different as Kunal's friend is having a hard time even getting on the monkey bar. He also seems quite exhausted after a bit. This video is quite funny and is the reality side of climbing monkey bars. Both the videos give a nice comparison to both sides of climbing monkey bars.

Kunal added a fun caption with his post. His caption read - 'Here is an example of expectation vs reality' (sic). He also added laughing emojis in the end. Many fans and admirers of the actor liked and commented on the post as well. Some fans thought the video was very funny while others mentioned that Kunal was very fit. Some fans just left laughing face emojis and added that they were like the person in the second video. Take a look at the comments fans left on the post:

Pic Credit: Kunal Kemmu's Instagram

Actor Kunal Kemmu is also very active on his Instagram and keeps his fans and followers updated. In his last post, the actor could be seen with his wife, actor Soha Ali Khan. The couple looked radiant and the post was captioned - 'To the one and only who can invoke all the emotions I have and some I didn’t know I had The smile when I am happy and the sunshine when I am low and the Dictionary when I’m out of words Happy Birthday my (heart)' (sic). Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Kunal Kemmu's Instagram

