Kunal Kemmu Gets Inaaya's Name Inked On His Chest, Calls It 'closest To His Heart'

On Sunday, Kunal Kemmu took to his Instagram and posted a picture of himself in which he flaunted his new tattoo. As seen in the pic, Kunal got his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's name inked on his chest. Along with the photo, Kunal also explained the meaning of his tattoo.

The actor first expressed that the ink is the 'closest to his heart emotionally and literally as well'. More so, he wrote that 'his little girl is and will always be a part of him.' Giving away details about the tattoo's pattern, Kemmu continued, "Her name Inaaya (à¤‡à¤¨à¤¾à¤¯à¤¾) is at the centre in Devanagari and her middle name Naumi (à¤¨à¥Œà¤®à¥€) meaning Goddess Durga is represented by the Red Bindi (artistic) in the middle and the Trishul at both ends." Kunal Kemmu then thanked his tattoo artist and mentioned that 'he loved it'. Check out the pic below.

Kunal gets Inaaya's name inked on his chest

Kunal Kemmu's tattoo came days after his daughter turned 3 on September 29, 2020. Soha Ali Khan shared an adorable family portrait and gave a peek into how they celebrated the little star's special day. As seen in the pic, Soha, Inaaya and Kunal held differently coloured icecream props and posed for the camera.

Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan too celebrated her birthday on October 4. Kunal Kemmu penned a sweet note for her and lauded Soha for being 'the one and only who can invoke all the emotions he has and some he didn’t know he had'. He further went on to call her 'the smile when he is happy' and 'the sunshine when he is low'.

On the work front

Kunal Kemmu was last seen in the film, Lootcase, which features actors like Rasika Dugal, Vijay Raaz, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey among others in pivotal roles. Lootcase chronicles the story of how a common man's life changes after he chances upon a suitcase filled with money on a regular day while returning from work. Surprisingly, the suitcase belonged to a renowned politician.

Meanwhile, the makers of Kunal Kemmu's web series titled Abhay 2 recently released its new episodes on Zee5. The web show garnered positive reviews from fans. Abhay 2 cast includes Kunal Kemmu, Nidhi Singh, Ram Kapoor, Chunky Pandey Asha Negi, Bidita Bag, and many more.

(Source: Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu Instagram)

