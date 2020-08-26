Ibrahim Ali Khan Gets New 2020 Chelsea FC Home Shirt, Wishes Good Luck For Next Season

Ibrahim Ali Khan was recently gifted a brand new Chelsea Home Shirt as a gift from the club. The star kid, who is known to be a huge football fan, recently shared a few snippets of the gift he received from Chelsea FC. The club sent Ibrahim Ali Khan the kit for their 2020 season along with a handwritten note from the officials at Chelsea FC. Ibrahim Ali Khan was delighted to receive the gift and couldn’t help but share his joy with his followers on social media. Thus, taking to Instagram stories, the actor uploaded two pictures in which he showcased the jersey that he received from Chelsea Football Club.

Ibrahim Ali Khan gets new 2020 Chelsea FC Home shirt

In the first image shared, Ibrahim Ali Khan can be seen clicking a picture of a box with the logo of Chelsea on it. The black box had some words written on it which implied that it was the new Home Kit for the year 2020-2021. The new Chelsea design for their Home Jersey became all the rage due to its amazing design and look. Thus Ibrahim Ali Khan was delighted to receive the jersey as well and wrote a note of thanks to the football club. The star kid wrote that he was thankful to have received the amazing kit. He then wished the club good luck for their upcoming season.

In the next picture, Ibrahim Ali Khan opened the box and the blue jersey can be seen along with a handwritten note on top of it. The note was from the Chelsea Football club in which they wrote that they were thankful for the support they had gotten. Thus as a token of thanks, they sent out the home jersey as a gift to Ibrahim Ali Khan. The handwritten note made receiving the jersey from Chelsea FC extra special and thus Ibrahim Ali Khan too was quite excited and happy to receive it. The blue jersey, along with the amazing new design, could be seen in the picture shared by the star kid. In this picture Ibrahim Ali Khan did not write anything but rather simply put up blue hearts along with a blue dot symbolising the signature colour of Chelsea FC.

