Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan Spotted Visiting Father Saif Ali Khan In Bandra

Actor Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan were recently spotted visiting Saif Ali Khan. Both the celebrity kids were seen sporting face masks and happily waved back to the paparazzi. Take a look at their photos:

Sara Ali Khan was spotted wearing a white kurta which had a red and yellow designed border while Ibrahim was seen in a blue t-shirt and black shorts. Both the celebrities were seen at their father Saif Ali Khan's house in Bandra on August 24.

Sara Ali Khan also recently took to Instagram to post multiple shots with her father on his birthday. The post was captioned - "Happy happy happy Birthday to my Abba". Take a look:

In the first picture, viewers could see Saif Ali Khan holding a newly born Sara, In the next snap, fans could see a retro picture of both, where Saif Ali Khan could be seen in a white hoodie while Sara was sporting big sunglasses.

In the third snap, viewers could see a blurry picture of the daughter-father duo. Both of them were dressed in yellow raincoats. In the fourth snap, fans could see Sara in her early teens. The duo was posing in front of a Christmas tree. In the next snap, fans saw the duo standing in a garden. The second last snap featured Ibrahim Ali Khan with the duo. The last photo was a selfie featuring Sara and Saif.

Sara Ali Khan's work

In terms of her work, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the film Love Aaj Kal opposite Karthik Aaryan. The film came out on Valentine's Day 2020 and received mixed reviews. Sara will soon be seen in two new movies - Coolie No. 1 and Atrangi Re.

Coolie No. 1 will be directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. The film will feature Varun Dhawan as Raju, Sara Ali Khan as Kuhu Chopra and Paresh Rawal as Surinder Chopra. The movie's release has been postponed due to the pandemic.

Atrangi Re will be directed by Aanand L. Rai and will feature Sara Ali Khan opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is currently in the filming stage. Sara will be seen in a dual role in the film.

Promo Pic Credit: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

