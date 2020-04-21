Ibrahim Ali Khan's Hilarious Video Mourning Cancellation Of Spain Trip Breaks Internet

The coronavirus infection which has created a sense of panic among people has become a point of worry for Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. The young star kid's plans of going for a trip to Marbella, Spain seems to have cancelled due to the pandemic. Ibrahim on hearing the bad news mourned the cancellation along with his boyfriends in a rib-tickling video.

Ibrahim Ali Khan shares hilarious video on Tik Tok

Amid lockdown, Ibrahim is showcasing his funny side with his videos on Tik Tok and the recent one will surely leave you in splits. One of the fan pages of the star kid shared the video on his Instagram page. In the video, Ibrahim is seen joyfully dancing and getting excited about heading to Marbella this year with his boy gang. Suddenly the video takes viewers to 2020 where the trip gets cancelled due to the increase in the number of coronavirus cases. On hearing the news, Ibrahim and his buddies were seen paying their last respects to Marbella's trip in a hilarious way.

Read: Ibrahim Ali Khan Plays Double Role In Hilarious Video; Watch

Read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Young Ibrahim Ali Khan Dropped On To Kapil Sharma's Sets



Apart from this, another hilarious video of Ibrahim on TikTok went viral a few days ago where he was seen playing the double role himself. He also shot a funny video with his sister Sara and mom Amrita Singh which also took over the internet.

For the unversed, Ibrahim Ali Khan is Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son. He is Sara Ali Khan's brother and Taimur Ali Khan's step-brother. He was born in 2001, before his parents split in 2004. Fans of Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan are highly anticipating Ibrahim's Bollywood debut film.

Read: Ibrahim Ali Khan's 'quarantine Was So Boring' That He 'had To Escape' To Outer World

Read: Saif Ali Khan And Ibrahim Ali Khan's Most Beautiful Pictures Together

Read: Saif Ali Khan And Ibrahim Ali Khan's Most Beautiful Pictures Together

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.