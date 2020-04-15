Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Young Ibrahim Ali Khan Dropped On To Kapil Sharma's Sets

Ibrahim Ali Khan is one of those star kids who is always in the news every now and then. In the recent past, he was seen making a goofy video with sister Sara Ali Khan. Recently, a throwback photo of Ibrahim Ali Khan with Kapil Sharma is making the rounds online.

In this picture, Ibrahim Ali Khan is seen posing with his friend and Kapil Sharma for a selfie. The celebrity kid is seen as striking a goofy facial expression for the picture. The background of the picture suggests that the photo was taken on the sets of Comedy Nights with Kapil. The show ran on television from 2013 to 2016. It is not clear from the picture when it has been taken. However, looks like it was taken a long time ago as Ibrahim Ali Khan looks really young and so does Kapil Sharma. The photo has been making rounds on the Internet and fan pages of Ibrahim Ali Khan are going gaga over finding a treasure from his childhood. Have a look at the pic below-

In the recent past, Sara Ali Khan shared a picture with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan where the duo was seen having some 'quarantine fun'. In the video, Sara says, “Knock knock,” to this, Ibrahim responds by asking, “Who’s there?” “Annie,” Sara replies. “Annie who?” Ibrahim quips. “Annie-thing you do I can do better than you,” says Sara as she burst out in laughs. Ibrahim too cannot hold his laughter and does a facepalm. The duo is often seen sharing pictures and videos while they enjoy on vacation or stay at home and chill. Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut in Bollywood is one of the most talked subjects in B-town after Sara Ali Khan paved her way in the industry. Though there is no official announcement, Saif Ali Khan hinted in a media interaction that Ibrahim Ali Khan is preparing to debut soon.

