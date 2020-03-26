Ibrahim Ali Khan's 'quarantine Was So Boring' That He 'had To Escape' To Outer World

With everyone on lockdown, Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is also self-quarantining at home. He recently took to his social media to share an update on how he is coping in his quarantine. Taking to his Instagram on Wednesday, the star-kid had a hilarious picture and caption to share with his fans about getting bored during the Coronavirus lockdown that has been imposed for 21 days across the country.

Ibrahim Ali Khan's hilarious quarantine caption will leave you in splits

According to the fans, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks like an absolute 'Snack' dressed in a black tank and grey sweats. He is seen standing on a wooden flooring and a picture of a distant Earth is seen behind him. With a hilarious take on the quarantine, he captioned the picture, "Quarantine was so boring had to escape 🌎 (sic)".

ALSO READ | Ibrahim Ali Khan 'looks More Like Saif Ali Khan Than Saif Ali Khan Himself' Say Fans

The Pataudi kid often shares pictures and videos to keep his fans updated about his life. Khan recently made his debut with a clothing brand. A series of pictures from the photoshoot was seen on Ibrahim Ali Khan's Instagram. He dressed in a black hoodie for some of the pictures and was then snapped in a white turtleneck sweatshirt for the others.

ALSO READ | Ibrahim Ali Khan's Pout Game Seems Strong In This Unseen Photo!

Talking about Ibrahim Ali Khan's launch in an interview, Saif Ali Khan confessed that Ibrahim is better looking than him and said that he is a charming guy. He further said that he thinks all his children would be interested in acting. Saif added that Ibrahim is still young and is keen on him finishing his education first and said that after his education, he will support him in whatever he wants to do.

ALSO READ | Ibrahim Ali Khan Shares Picture With His ‘old Man’ Saif Ali Khan; See Post

ALSO READ | Saif Ali Khan And Ibrahim Ali Khan's Most Beautiful Pictures Together

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.