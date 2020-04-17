Ibrahim Ali Khan Plays Dual Role In Hilarious Video; Watch

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is known for his hilarious videos that he frequently posts on social media platforms. Recently, he took to his official social media handle and posted a video which is quite funny. Read on to know more about this video of Sara Ali Khan's brother:

Ibrahim Ali Khan's fun video on social media

Ibrahim Ali Khan took to his official Instagram handle and posted a video in his story section. This was later re-posted by social media influencer Viral Bhayani. In the video, Khan is seen playing dual roles. Here is this hilarious video:

Viral Bhayani captioned the video saying, "This is a fun video in the dual role played by #ibrahimalikhan."Within an hour it had garnered over 70 thousand likes. Fans loved this video, which was evident from comments like "bhai tussi great ho", "nawab ka beta hai aakhir", and "we want to see more of you.. but in Bollywood films!"

For the unversed, Ibrahim Ali Khan is Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son. He is Sara Ali Khan's brother and Taimur Ali Khan's step-brother. He was born in 2001, before his parents' split in 2004. Fans of Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan are highly anticipating Ibrahim's Bollywood debut film.

