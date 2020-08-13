Remember When Kareena Kapoor Was Asked About Her Second Child & She Was Quick To Reply?

Back in 2018, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora graced a talk show together. Amid their question and answers round, Bebo was asked about her future plans and her thought about a second child after Taimur. Kareena was quick to respond.

When Kareena had her future plans set

In 2018, Kareena Kapoor Khan graced the show, Starry Nights 2.Oh! along with Amrita Arora. When the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor was questioned about her second child, Kareena quickly said 'Two more years'. As soon as Kapoor answered, Amrita Arora, who was sitting beside her, added that if Kareena decides to get pregnant again, she should let her know. 'Because I'll just leave the country', said Amrita. After which, Kareena laughed out loud.

In the same interaction, when Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about what kind of a person she is, the actor said that she was born to 'act'. She was also asked if Saif Ali Khan had proposed to her. To which, the Good Newwz actor reacted and said that 'obviously', and said that Saif Ali Khan fell heads over heels in love with her.

Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy

On Wednesday, August 12, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor confirmed that they are expecting a second child. In a statement released by the family, they said, 'We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.' Saif and Kareena welcomed Taimur in 2016. In no time, Kareena, Saif and her new born's pictures flared all over the internet and sent fans into a tizzy.

On the work front

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, alongside late actor Irrfan Khan. The Homi Adajania directorial received rave reviews from fans for its intriguing plot. Angrezi Medium chronicles the story of a sweet shop owner, who turns his life upside down, to fulfill his daughter's dream of pursuing her studies in London.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in the upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan. Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. She also has a period drama titled Takht in the pipeline.

