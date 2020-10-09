Ibrahim Ali Khan Shares Pic Of Relaxing In Pool, Pens Winston Churchill's Quote On 'hell'

On October 9, Ibrahim Ali Khan took to his Instagram and posted a photo that featured him all-relaxed in a pool. By the looks of it, Ibrahim's pic was from the time when he chilled in Goa. It was his caption that garnered attention. Sharing the pic, Ibrahim Ali Khan penned down a quote by Winston Churchill.

Ibrahim Ali Khan captioned the post as, "If you’re going through hell, keep going. - Winston Churchill." Soon, his post was flooded with comments. A user went on to call him a "carbon copy" of his father Saif Ali Khan. "Carbon copy of your father. At least from this angle," read the comment. An amused fan asked, "How could you look like you dad so much?". Another user also wrote that Saif looked like this 25 years ago. Meanwhile, many simply dropped hearts and awestruck emoticons on Ibrahim Ali Khan's Instagram post.

Ibrahim Ali Khan relaxes in a pool

Also Read |Sara Ali Khan Shares Glimpses Of Delightful ‘bonding Time’ With Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

On Saif Ali Khan's birthday, Ibrahim dug out an old picture with his father and posted it on Instagram. In the frame, the father-son duo was caught in a fun moment. While Saif picked Ibrahim on his shoulder, the latter laughed away to glory. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor sported a purple tee on greyish joggers, whereas little Ibrahim was seen in a black sweatshirt and denim.

Also Read | How Ibrahim Ali Khan Looked Like Saif's Lookalike While Growing Up, See Unseen Pic

The picture garnered a lot of attention on the internet as fans gushed to comment on it. "Like father like son" read a user's comment. Many dropped hearts and extended wishes for Saif Ali Khan. Ibrahim's social media updates in no time receive many comments from netizens as the star is not very active on Instagram. He has only shared 29 posts until now.

Also Read | Ibrahim Ali Khan Gets New 2020 Chelsea FC Home Shirt, Wishes Good Luck For Next Season

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Saif Ali Khan was asked whether he felt guilty about not spending equal time with all his three kids. Saif stated that he loves all his kids equally and added that he is always there for them. More so, Saif mentioned that he loves and adores all his three children- Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara and Taimur.

Also Read | Sana Khan Quits Showbiz To Serve Humanity; Fans Say 'More Power To You'

(Above pics source: Ibrahim Ali Khan's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.