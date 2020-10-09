Sana Khan Quits Showbiz To Serve Humanity; Fans Say 'More Power To You'

Sana Khan, on October 8, took to her Instagram and posted a lengthy statement. In her message, Sana revealed that she is "quitting the film industry to serve humanity and follow the orders of her Creator". Sana called it her "happiest moment" and added that "the entertainment industry has given her fame, wealth and honour". However, for a few days, she pondered if "the real purpose of people coming into this world is to only chase wealth and fame". More so, Khan has also been searching for answers as to what will happen to her after death.

"All my brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in it," Sana wrote.

Sana posted her note on all her social media handles. As soon as her statement was up on Instagram, fans rushed to react to the same. Netizens supported her and extended their warm wishes for Sana. A user wrote, "There is a beautiful verse from Quraan (93:7)- 'And He found you lost and He guided you'". Another fan wrote, "My goodness. I'm so glad to hear this. May your god bless you. And helps you in achieving what your ultimate goal is."

"Proud of you. More respect and power. Allah himmat de Ameen," read another comment. Fans called Sana Khan's Instagram post the "best post on the internet". Many hailed her for her courageous step and wished her to do what she loves the most. "MashAllah. May Allah give you success with Respect," wrote Sana's fans.

Not only fans but several stars from the entertainment industry also flocked to drop their comments on Sana's post. Ajaz Khan, Salman Yusuff Khan, Divya Agarwal and many others poured in warm wishes for Sana. Ator Ridhi Dogra wrote, "Sana my girl Wish you so much love and joy that you already carry within you as a person. Be blessed today and every day", whereas Meiyang Chang penned, "That's a brave and beautiful decision to take, Sana. I pray you approach this phase with the same honesty & zinda-dili that you've shown in your life until now. All the best."

Sana Khan quits film industry

Netizens react

Sana Khan's movie list

Sana Khan began her career in acting with the film Yehi Hai High Society in 2005. She made special appearances in films like E, Bombay to Goa, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal and rose to fame after her Tamil film, Silambattam garnered a positive response from the audience. Her notable work is in movies like Payanam, Mr. Nookayya, Kool...Sakkath Hot Maga, Gaganam, Jai Ho, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Thambikku Indha Ooru and others. Sana was a part of Bigg Boss 6. After this, she made guest appearances in the 7th, 9th, 10th, 12th and 13th season. She was last seen in Neeraj Pandey's Special Ops.

