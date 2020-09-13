How Ibrahim Ali Khan Looked Like Saif's Lookalike While Growing Up, See Unseen Pic

Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan has grown up to look alike his father. When the latter was a kid, he looked nothing but his father's younger version, Saif Ali Khan junior. Recently, a throwback picture of Ibrahim and Saif went viral on the internet. Let us take a look at Ibrahim Ali Khan's unseen photo with father Saif Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan celebrated his 50th birthday on August 16, 2020. As wishes were pouring in for the actor, Ibrahim Ali Khan took to Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture of them, wherein, Ibrahim as a kid can be seen sitting on Saif Ali Khan's shoulder. He held the latter's neck as they posed for the candid picture Here, Ibrahim stunned in a black full sleeve tee with grey denim, Saif Ali Khan donned a purple tee clubbed with grey track pants. Ibrahim Ali Khan's Instagram caption read as, "Happy Birthday Dad 5ï¸âƒ£0ï¸âƒ£ â¤ï¸".

Also Read | Ibrahim Ali Khan leaves an adorable comment on Taimur's painting shared by Kareena

Fans call them "Ditto"

Several fans and followers commented on Ibrahim Ali Khan's Instagram post. One of the users wrote, "Awesome dad son duo", while another commented, "Thought he was you". Some more fans reactions include, "cute", "You look same like Saif", "Ditto" and many wishes for the actor. Check out fans' reactions below.

Image Credits: Ibrahim Ali Khan Instagram Comment Section

Also Read | Ibrahim Ali Khan gets new 2020 Chelsea FC home shirt, wishes good luck for next season

On the social media front, Ibrahim Ali Khan is quite active on Instagram. He has over 594k followers on the photo-sharing platform. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram and shared Taimur's picture posing with his latest lion painting. Several fans, netizens and celebs dropped comments on the post. Among many, Ibrahim Ali Khan was also all praises for Taimur's artwork as he left an adorable comment on the post.

Ibrahim went on to comment, “Tim with loads of heart kiss emoji”. His comment also received over 500 likes and many sub-comments. Seeing Ibrahim’s comment, Kareena replied saying, “igggggyyyyâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â”. Kareena’s comment has also left fans wondering if Ibrahim’s pet name is ‘Iggy’. Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram picture.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted visiting father Saif Ali Khan in Bandra

Also Read | Ibrahim Ali Khan reacts to Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy news

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.