Sara Ali Khan Shares Post-workout Pic With Brother Ibrahim And Their Dog On Instgram

With the coronavirus pandemic, several celebrities are surely making the most of their time home by spending it with their near and dear ones, giving time to a hobby or spreading awareness through their social media platforms. Apart from this, the lockdown could not affect the workout schedule of Bollywood's leading ladies and Sara Ali Khan recently proved it.

Sara Ali Khan shares workout picture on social media

Sara who is spending her quarantine with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and Amrita Singh is keeping her fans updated with her daily schedule and this time the actress shared a picture where she can be seen doing the workout with her brother and furry friend.

The Simmba star shared a picture on her Instagram page where Sara can be seen all sweaty while Ibrahim is lying on the floor after a heavy workout session. And not to miss, apart from the two-star kids, their little cute dog Fluffy Singh also seems to be showing his active participation in the workout session. The actress shared the adorable picture and wrote, "Knock knock. Who’s there? Not us- we’re working out. Yes, us includes Fuffy Singh."

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are often seen sharing their pictures and videos on social media. Sara Ali Khan recently took to her Instagram to share one such video in which she is seen having a good time with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan by cracking her favorite 'knock-knock' jokes with him.

Sara Ali Khan shared a video on her Instagram where she is seen having a good laugh on her jokes with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. In the first knock-knock joke, Sara Ali Khan has fun with the word 'Tank' as she responds with ‘Thank You’. In the second joke, she does the same thing with the word ‘Hawaii’. when Ibrahim asks her 'Hawaii who?', she replies with 'I am good, how are you?' Fans of Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan had a good laugh on the video. A lot of fans showed their love for this fun banter between the siblings in the comments section of the post.

