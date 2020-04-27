Ibrahim Ali Khan Shares 'Picasso Jr' Throwback Photo; Shares Resemblance With Taimur

Saif Ali Khan’s family is quite well known among fans of the actor. Almost everyone has always spoken about how Saif’s elder son, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan share striking resemblances. But Ibrahim’s latest pictures just proved this on a different level.

Ibrahim Ali Khan turns into Picasso

Ibrahim Ali Khan recently took to social media to share a childhood picture of himself. In the picture, he is seen with his hands drenched with paint. The little one is adorably pointing towards the camera and smiling in the same.

Ibrahim Ali Khan looks cute as a button dressed in his night suit but does not seem to leave his painters hat. He even went on to call himself, “Picasso Jr” in the comments section. We can also spot how the floor tiles are spilt with paint while Ibrahim Ali Khan poses for the camera.

Check out Ibrahim Ali Khan’s post here:

This picture is once again proof of how Ibrahim Ali Khan looks similar to Saif Ali Khan’s youngest child, Taimur Ali Khan. The actor shares a close bond with both his elder children, Sara and Ibrahim. Sara Ali Khan regularly also posts pictures about their gatherings on social media that never fails to give us goals.

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s latest post also reminded fans about Taimur Ali Khan’s recent picture. The photo was also proof of Taimur’s painting ventures inside the house. In the same, one can spot an adorable Taimur trying his artistic best to paint the walls inside his house.

Check out Taimur Ali Khan’s paint picture here:

