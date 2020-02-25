'The Kapil Sharma Show's' Archana Puran Singh Reveals Who's Behind The Jokes About Her

Archana Puran Singh has been a special guest on The Kapil Sharma Show ever since Navjot Singh Sidhu left the show. She is known for her iconic and highly infectious thunderous laughter. However, Archana Puran Singh is also often the target of several jokes and is constantly demeaned and made fun of on the show.

While Archana herself just laughs and sportingly lets the jokes slide, her fans are less forgiving. Her fans have often complained about her ill-treatment on the show. Recently, Archana Puran Singh shared a BTS video from the set of The Kapil Sharma Show, in which she revealed the mastermind behind all the jokes aimed at her.

Archana Puran Singh shares some BTS footage of The Kapil Sharma Show

In the video, the actor first interacts with her many fans, who are all seated at the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Archana even takes some selfies with a few of them.

Archana Puran Singh then introduces the main cast of Thappad, who are making a guest appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming film. She first meets Taapsee Pannu, the lead of the film. Then she introduces Dia Mirza, who will play a prominent role in Thappad.

Archana Puran Singh finally turns the camera to Anubhav Sinha, the director. Archana and Anubhav Sinha then have a fun little banter, when suddenly, Bharat Kukreti, the director of The Kapil Sharma Show, pitches in and makes fun of Archana. Archana then introduces the director and tells her fans that he is the mastermind behind all the jokes that are made at her expense.

