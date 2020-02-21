The Debate
Salman Khan On 'The Kapil Sharma Show': A Unique Combo That Left The Fans Hungry For More!

Bollywood News

Salman Khan has appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show quite a few times. Here is a look at the instances when the audience loved Salman Khan on the show. Read.

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
Salman Khan

The Kapil Sharma Show has proven to be one of the most trodden paths for celebrities to promote their films. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been on the show several times, either to promote his films or as a special guest. Here are a few instances when he made his presence felt on the show.

Salman Khan on The Kapil Sharma Show

1.       The Kapil Sharma Show season 2 appearance

Salman Khan was amongst the first few guests on The Kapil Sharma Show season 2. The audience remembers this episode for the candid moments between Salman Khan and Sunil Grover. The two get along really well. Sunil Grover had made such hilarious comments that they literally left Salman Khan laughing till he could catch his breath.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma) on

2.       Bharat promotions

Salman Khan appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show when he was promoting his film Bharat. He had come in with the female actor of the film, Katrina Kaif. By this time, the audience was already excited to see Salman Khan on the show as it would make the audience see him in his most natural avatar. The episode was fun and entertaining for the viewers.

3.       Sultan promotions

Salman Khan had appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show when he was promoting his film. He had come in Anushka Sharma who also had a key role in the film. One of the most iconic parts of this episode was when Salman Khan was left in splits by the way Sunil Grover portrayed a woman’s avatar.

Read Salman Khan To Say 'hello Brother' As He Teams Up With Aayush For Gangster-themed Film?

Also read Bollywood Movies For Which Salman Khan Is Credited As Writer

4.       Dabangg 3 promotions

Salman Khan last appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show when he had to promote the film Dabangg 3 towards the end of 2019. In this episode, the guest panel also included Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar. The trio had a lot of fun as Kapil Sharma was successful in creating the right ambience. Here is a part of the episode.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma) on

Image Courtesy: Salman Khan Instagram

Read Do You Know Salman Khan Was The Assistant Director Of 'Falak The Sky'?

Also read Throwback Thursday: When Salman Khan Said There Would Be No Mannat If It Weren't For Him

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
