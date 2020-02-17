The Kapil Sharma Show: Kartik Aaryan's Parents Left Red Faced As Bharti Cracked NSFW Jokes

Kartik Aaryan’s parents were recently invited on The Kapil Sharma Show. They came in hopes of having a great time but they had no idea what’s in the stores for them. The parents were left red-faced with embarrassment as Bharti Singh cracked some explicit jokes as Kartik was seen laughing and having a time of his life at them.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Gets Frightened On 'The Kapil Sharma Show' Before 'Bhoot' Releases

The makers recently released a new uncensored clip from the show on Youtube. Bharti Singh is seen in the character off Kammo Bua. She joked about how Dr Manish Tiwari would treat her when she was younger. Apparently, it was Kartik Aaryan who fuelled the fire. He said that sometimes his mom tells him that he looks more like Bharti Singh than her. After hearing this, Bharti Singh launched a raunchy story about her and Kartik Aaryan’s father.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar's Most Hilarious Moments On Sets Of The Kapil Sharma Show

Bharti Singh then went on to ask Kartik’s dad directly that did his wife catch him with her teeth marks on his neck? Kartik Aaryan’s dad, Dr Manish Tiwari was sitting in the audience with his wife, Dr Mala Tiwari. The couple were shocked at the joked but had no other option than to laugh it off. Bharti then went on to say that Kartik’s dad had magical fingers and whenever her blood pressure peaked, he would hold her hand and twine his fingers with hers and squeeze her hand. She also said that after doing this her blood pressure would instantly lower back to normal. Dr Manish Tiwari hid his face behind his hands after hearing this.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Lifts Archana Puran Singh On 'The Kapil Sharma Show' And It's Hilarious

Kartik and his parents looked at each other in a glance. While his parents sat with embarrassment and were left red-faced, Kartik Aaryan seemed to have a good laugh. Sara Ali Khan was also present on the stage with Kartik Aaryan and she looked stunned by what was happening around her.

Also Read | Neena Gupta Makes A Quirky Entry Into 'The Kapil Sharma Show'; See Pictures

Bharti Singh then went on to talk about how Kartik’s father used to cure her headaches by blowing on her forehead and give her amazing injections. After a point, Kartik’s mother looked concerned as her expressions changed drastically. She stopped laughing and looked a bit worried about the happenings.

Kartik and Sara appeared on the show to promote their recent film Love Aaj Kal. The Imtiaz Ali film will see them together for the first time on the silver screen. However, the film has not managed to impress the box office collections in its first week.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.