The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Saif Ali Khan's Iconic Looks In Movies That Prove He Is On A Forever Experimental Spree

Bollywood News

Saif Ali Khan is one of the renowned actors in Bollywood. He is not only known for his acting but also the iconic roles he plays in movies. Read more to know

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
saif ali khan

Saif Ali Khan has been a part of many films throughout his career. He has acted in movies like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Hum Saath - Saath Hain, Hum Tum, Kurbaan, Salaam Namaste, Ta Ra Rum Pum, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, and many more. Apart from this, Saif is also known for his iconic style and fashion. The actor has undergone a massive transformation for his movies. Let us take a look at his styles in various movies.

ALSO READ | Saif Ali Khan Sports A "mad" Look In Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's BTS Video | WATCH

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

In Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif plays the role of Udaybhan Rathod who is the villain in the movie. With deep-kohled eyes, Saif's look in the movie has been compared to that of Ranveer Singh's Khilji from Padmaavat. He has kept long hair and beard for the movie. The movie released on January 10, 2020.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on

ALSO READ | Saif Ali Khan's Marilyn Monroe Moment On Jawaani Jaaneman New Poster Has Twitter In Splits

Dil Chahta Hai

Saif gives out major 'casual vibes' in the movie, Dil Chahta Hai. His clean-shaven look and casual outfits in Dil Chahta Hai made him look like any other guy.

Saif's character's name was Sameer. In August 2019, the cast of the film celebrated 18 years of the iconic Dil Chahta Hai.

ALSO READ | Saif Ali Khan Comments On CAA: 'I Am Still Trying To Form An Opinion On The Subject'

Go Goa Gone

For the movie Go Goa Gone, Saif had bleached his hair blonde and kept a stubble beard. He looked quite different from his usual characters that he has played so far. The actor played the role of a Russian guy named Boris in the film. Take a look at his look from the movie.

ALSO READ | How Saif Ali Khan Celebrated New Year With Kareena Kapoor Khan And Little Taimur

(Image courtesy: Ajay Devgn and Zoya Hussain Instagram)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP: 'WE ARE USED TO LAL MIRCHI'
JEFF BEZOS PHONE HACK BY MBS
BJP'S QUESTION ON UDDHAV AYODYHA
KEJRIWAL LAUDS MP GOVT'S SYSTEM
FIR AGAINST AZHAR, HE RETALIATES
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA