Saif Ali Khan's Iconic Looks In Movies That Prove He Is On A Forever Experimental Spree

Saif Ali Khan has been a part of many films throughout his career. He has acted in movies like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Hum Saath - Saath Hain, Hum Tum, Kurbaan, Salaam Namaste, Ta Ra Rum Pum, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, and many more. Apart from this, Saif is also known for his iconic style and fashion. The actor has undergone a massive transformation for his movies. Let us take a look at his styles in various movies.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

In Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif plays the role of Udaybhan Rathod who is the villain in the movie. With deep-kohled eyes, Saif's look in the movie has been compared to that of Ranveer Singh's Khilji from Padmaavat. He has kept long hair and beard for the movie. The movie released on January 10, 2020.

Dil Chahta Hai

Saif gives out major 'casual vibes' in the movie, Dil Chahta Hai. His clean-shaven look and casual outfits in Dil Chahta Hai made him look like any other guy.

Saif's character's name was Sameer. In August 2019, the cast of the film celebrated 18 years of the iconic Dil Chahta Hai.

Saif's character's name was Sameer. In August 2019, the cast of the film celebrated 18 years of the iconic Dil Chahta Hai.

Go Goa Gone

For the movie Go Goa Gone, Saif had bleached his hair blonde and kept a stubble beard. He looked quite different from his usual characters that he has played so far. The actor played the role of a Russian guy named Boris in the film. Take a look at his look from the movie.



