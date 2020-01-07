The Debate
Saif Ali Khan's Marilyn Monroe Moment On Jawaani Jaaneman New Poster Has Twitter In Splits

Bollywood News

Saif Ali Khan is all set for his upcoming film, Jawaani Jaaneman. The makers dropped the latest poster of the film and it will sure leave fans in splits.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
saif ali khan

Jawaani Jaaneman is gearing up for its release in cinemas on January 31, 2020, and the makers of the film have been sharing new and quirky posters of the film. Saif Ali Khan, who has impressed masses with his performance in Sacred Games, is back to the romantic genre. Recently, a new poster of Jawaani Janeman was released by the makers of the film. Here are all the details.

Jawaani Janeman new poster out

Seems like the makers of Jawaani Jaaneman are leaving no stone unturned for the film’s success, as they have recently dropped a new poster of the much-anticipated film. The recently shared poster of Jawaani Jaaneman features Saif Ali khan having an oops moment as Alaia Furniturewala holds a hand fan causing Saif’s rob to flare up. The new poster of the film has left fans in splits. Take a look at the poster shared on social media.

Also read | Saif Ali Khan And Tabu To Recreate The Iconic 'Ole Ole' Song In Jawaani Jaaneman?

Fans seem to be having a hearty laugh as they commented on the post. One of the fans called it a 'Marilyn Monroe pose' as Saif Ali Khan's post resembles a lot like it. Check out some of their comments here below.

 Also read | 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Teaser Out: Saif Ali Khan Is Back As "the Playa Who Never Grew Up"

 Also read | Alaya F In Saif's Jawaani Jaaneman: Kabir Bedi & Pooja Bedi React To Her First Poster

About the film

Starring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala, Jawaani Jaaneman chronicles the story of a 40-year-old man and his daughter. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman is produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh. It is slated to release on January 31, 2020, the movie marks the comeback of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu onscreen after 20 years. Jawaani Jaaneman also marks the debut of Alaya Furniturewala.

Also read | Jawaani Jaaneman Introduces Alaya F As 'new Star Of The New Decade' In The All-new Poster

 

 

