Saif Ali Khan's Marilyn Monroe Moment On Jawaani Jaaneman New Poster Has Twitter In Splits

Jawaani Jaaneman is gearing up for its release in cinemas on January 31, 2020, and the makers of the film have been sharing new and quirky posters of the film. Saif Ali Khan, who has impressed masses with his performance in Sacred Games, is back to the romantic genre. Recently, a new poster of Jawaani Janeman was released by the makers of the film. Here are all the details.

Jawaani Janeman new poster out

Seems like the makers of Jawaani Jaaneman are leaving no stone unturned for the film’s success, as they have recently dropped a new poster of the much-anticipated film. The recently shared poster of Jawaani Jaaneman features Saif Ali khan having an oops moment as Alaia Furniturewala holds a hand fan causing Saif’s rob to flare up. The new poster of the film has left fans in splits. Take a look at the poster shared on social media.

Fans seem to be having a hearty laugh as they commented on the post. One of the fans called it a 'Marilyn Monroe pose' as Saif Ali Khan's post resembles a lot like it. Check out some of their comments here below.

Only saif can do these utpatang things.. 🤣🤣 #JawaaniJaaneman pic.twitter.com/O1k5rQN9xk — Jayanta Kar (@Jayantakar0) January 7, 2020

About the film

Starring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala, Jawaani Jaaneman chronicles the story of a 40-year-old man and his daughter. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman is produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh. It is slated to release on January 31, 2020, the movie marks the comeback of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu onscreen after 20 years. Jawaani Jaaneman also marks the debut of Alaya Furniturewala.

