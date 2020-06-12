Bollywood Celebs 'very Concerned' For Kids Over ICSE Exam Dates, Tag CM Thackeray, Others

The biggest events in the world have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, be it in sports, politics or entertainment. The education sector too has faced a tough time with schools and universities being closed. Across the world, many students are being promoted to the next year without appearing for the exams.

However, the exams for the Indian School Certificate Examination (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) students for Class 10 and Class 12 has been scheduled in July. Parents of these students have been raising concern over the schedule with the possibility of the kids catching the infection. Now, even celebrities of the film industry are supporting the parents and are trying to draw attention of the higher authorities.

Mini Mathur tagged Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Haryana and Delhi, Uddhav Thackeray, ML Khattar and Arvind Kejriwal, and Union Minsiter for Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, urging for the cancellation of the exams. She wrote that it made ‘zero sense’ to conduct the exams in ‘confined spaces’ when the dangers of coronavirus were high. The actor-host asked what the ‘hurry’ was and asked to ‘wakeup and rethink.’

Actor Shruti Seth called it 'beyond ludicrous' for the risk in sending the kids for exams amid the pandemic and asked if the board was ‘functioning in a vacuum.’ She also tagged the Maharashtra CM’s office and also Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Is the #ICSE board functioning in a vacuum?

How are they expecting parents to send their kids knowingly into harms way for exams. It’s beyond ludicrous. @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray @HRDMinistry — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) June 12, 2020

Actor Sandhya Mridul also tagged the Maharashtra CMO, expressing concern over ‘endangering children’s lives’, urging him to look into the matter.

As per reports, some parents have also filed a petition with the Bombay High Court challenging the Council for the Indian School Certification Examination (CISCE) on the decision to hold the board exams in July. Many of them have also been raising their voice on Twitter. Several parents of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) too have been similarly protesting over the exams.

