If You Liked 'Gangubai Kathiawadi's' Teaser, Watch These Crime Dramas Until It Releases

The teaser of Alia Bhatt's much-awaited Gangubai Kathiawadi was dropped on February 24, 2021. The film is based on Mafia Queens of Mumbai, the best-selling novel authored by Hussain Zaidi. Alia has essayed the character of the madam of a brothel who is trafficked into the business by her love at a very young age. The movie chronicles her journey through the corridors of the brothel to her entry into politics. It is slated to release in theatres on July 30, 2021. If you liked the smashing Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser, here are other crimes dramas to watch as you wait for the movie to release.

Also read | Alia Bhatt Strikes 'Gangubai' Pose At Bhansali's B'day Dinner & Poses With Director; Watch

Also read | Gangubai Kathiawadi Teaser: Netizens React To First Glimpse Of The Alia Bhatt Starrer

Movies like Gangubai Kathiawadi to watch

1. Raat Akeli Hai

This Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer revolves around a small-town policeman who is called in to investigate the murder of a landlord. As he tries to bring the victim's family members for questioning, their reluctance causes the police to suspect them as well. It has an IMDB rating of 7.2 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

2. Talvar

This Irrfan Khan starrer is based on the real story of the Arushi Talvar double murder case which shook the entire nation. As the investigating officer delves deeper into the case, the victim's parents emerge as prime suspects and this turns the tables drastically. It has an IMDB rating of 8.2 and is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

3. Satya

This 1998 action drama film revolves around Durga whose brother is killed by a local gangster. He seeks out to get revenge on him while his former girlfriend's husband is out to get hold of him. It has an IMDB rating of 8.2 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

4. No One Killed Jessica

This crime thriller drama revolves around an investigative journalist who teams up with a lawyer to get justice for her sister. Her sister was a bartender who was shot by the son of a powerful politician. It has an IMDB rating of 7.2 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

5. Shootout at Wadala

The plot of this film tells the story of Manya who is imprisoned after he kills a gangster who killed his brother. He escapes jail to form his own gang. It has an IMDB rating of 5.9.

6. Badla

This Taapsee Pannu-Amitabh Bachchan starrer revolves around a woman who is suspected of murder when her lover is found dead. She hires a top-notch lawyer to help her get out of this mess. But the lawyer is not who she thinks it is. It has an IMDB rating of 7.8 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Laughs At Memes Over Her Now-viral Dress, Calls Them 'too Funny'

Also read | Roshan Mathew To Star In His Second Hindi Film With Alia Bhatt's Darlings?

Image courtesy: Screengrab from the teaser of Gangubai Teaser

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.