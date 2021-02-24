Priyanka Chopra Jonas Laughs At Memes Over Her Now-viral Dress, Calls Them 'too Funny'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of those people who can take a joke on themselves and have a good laugh on it too. She recently posed for a fashion magazine in one of the exaggerated dresses. Many people on the web criticized her for her choices while some of them even made memes out of it. Taking the memes and criticism sportingly, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared the most hilarious memes as well as replied to one of the trolls.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas sportingly takes criticism, jokes on her new photoshoot

After Priyanka Chopra posted a photo from her new photoshoot, she was immediately criticized and made fun of by many people. However, she didn't get offended by anything and even shared all the hilarious memes on her account. She even wrote in the tweet while sharing the memes " Too funny...Thanks for making my day guys!".

A social media user even asked the actor about what is the point of having a good figure if she is going to opt for such strange outfits. The actor befittingly replied, "The fact that a “figure” doesn’t matter, that's the point" with a fisted hand emoji and the exploding head emoji. Check out the thread of meme tweets and Priyanka's reply to the troll below:

The fact that a “figure” doesn’t matter ðŸ‘ŠðŸ½ðŸ¤¯ that’s the point. ðŸ’€ðŸ˜‚ https://t.co/esCMvnBvdR — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2021

Priyanka Chopra's fans loved her response. Many users commented that the memes are hilarious while several applauded the way she took all the jokes and criticism. Some other users also said that they love Priyanka more than any other star because of the way she and knows how to respond to trolls. Check out some of the reactions below:

Priyanka Chopra social media presence

Priyanka Chopra is very active on social media. She shares all the interviews that she is doing for promoting her first book Unfinished. Recently, popular Hollywood director Guillermo Del Toro praised her movie The White Tiger, the actor replied back telling him that she is grateful that he loved the film. She recently congratulated Alia Bhatt for playing the role of Gangubai Kathiwadi. In the tweet, she said " Alia!!!! I’m so proud of you my friend for stepping into complexity fearlessly. I hope you always keep shining. Presenting- Gangubai Kathiawadi! Congratulations Sanjay sir and team." Check out her tweet below:

Alia!!!! I’m so proud of you my friend for stepping into complexity fearlessly. I hope you always keep shining. Presenting- Gangubai Kathiawadi! Congratulations Sanjay sir and team.@aliaa08 @bhansali_produc https://t.co/sD8MtbVpYy — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2021

Image Credits: @priyankachopra Instagram

