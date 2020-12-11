If You Loved 'A Wednesday', Here Is A List Of Movies Like That You Can't Miss

A Wednesday is a 2008 thriller film which was written and directed by Neeraj Pandey. The movie was a sleeper hit and went on to earn over Rs. 340 million on box offices worldwide and was also adapted in other languages. A Wednesday cast includes actors like Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Jimmy Sheirgill, Aamir Bashir, Deepal Shaw, and Alok Narula to name a few. The plot of the film showcased a Mumbai based story, with a completely unexpected plot, the story of the movie is about a common man taking action in response to the incompetence of the governing authorities. Read on to check the list of more movies like A Wednesday.

Movies like A Wednesday

Uri

The Attacks of 26/11

Baby

Rang De Basanti

Special 26

Mardaani

Balck Friday

Thanks Maa

Shahid

Madras Cafe

URI

Uri is one of the recent movies that was released on January 11, 2019. The patriotic movie would fit the likes of all the nation-loving movie fanatics. Uri too is based on the concept of taking action when the safety of the country is at stake. The Aditya Dhar directed movie was produced by Ronnie Screwvala and featured Vicky Kaushal in the lead alongside Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina and Kirti Kulhari.

The Attacks of 26/11

Anupam Kher's A Wednesday was a thriller patriotic movie about life in Mumbai. Just like A Wednesday, The Attacks of 26/11 was also about the story of Mumbai, specifically the blasts that happened in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. The film showcased the story of how the blasts took place in South Mumbai with Ajmal Kasab being one of the terrorists.

Baby

Just like A Wednesday, the film Baby is also written and directed by Neeraj Pandey. The film is about a counter-intelligence unit and how they counter-act the plans set up by the terrorists so as to save the citizens from a future bomb blast. The film stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role, along with Taapsee Pannu, Rana Daggubati, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Kay Kay Menon, Madhurima Tuli and Rasheed Naz in supporting roles.

Rang De Basanti

The 2006 released movie Rang De Basanti is all about making the youth and citizens of the country aware about their country and taking steps that actually awakens their patriotism. The film was released on January 26, 2006. It was directed by renowned director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Special 26

Just like A Wednesday and Baby, director Neeraj Pandey also added one more patriotic movie named Special 26, to his list of films that he has written and directed. Special 26 talks about the story of tricksters who pose as CBI officers and rob corrupt politicians and businessmen. The film released on February 8, 2013. It stars an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, Manoj Bajpayee, Jimmy Sheirgill, Anupam Kher and Divya Dutta in lead roles.

Mardaani

The film named Mardaani is one of the films like Anupam Kher's A Wednesday, where the narrative of the movie makes a viewer ponder about the plight of the country and the corruption related to punishing the accused. Mardaani features Rani Mukerji in the lead role. She portrays the role of a policewoman who tries to uncover secret related to human trafficking by the Indian mafia.

Black Friday

The film Black Friday is also a story about Mumbai and Bomb blasts just like A Wednesday. However, Black Friday talks about one true story and is based on a book written by Hussain Zaidi. The film showcased the chronicles of events during the 1993 bomb blasts. The film stars Kay Kay Menon, Aditya Srivastava, Pavan Malhotra, Kishor Kadam and Zakir Hussain.

Thanks Maa

Thanks Maa is one of the 2010 released movies which showcased about the issue of child abandonment in India. The movie tells the viewers about a true plight in our country when it comes to children abandonment. The film is one of those hard-hitting cinemas like A Wednesday that would make you want to take action at a fundamental level. The film was directed by Irfan Kamal.

Shahid

Shahid is also one of the hard-hitting screenplay genre Bollywood movies, that one should watch in their lifetime. It was released in 2013 and featured a story about the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi, who was assassinated in 2010. Actor Rajkummar Rao was seen in the titular role; with Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Prabhleen Sandhu and Baljinder Kaur appearing in supporting roles.

Madras Cafe

Just like A Wednesday, Madras Cafe is one of the patriotic thriller movies that one mustn't miss to watch in their lifetime. The movie was released on August 23, 2013. Madras Cafe was directed by Shoojit Sircar and starred John Abraham, Nargis Fakhri, Raashi Khanna and Leena Paul in lead roles.

