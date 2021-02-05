Sanjana Sanghi Slays In A Snazzy Office Avatar; Fans Exclaim 'You Pretty Girl!'

Sanjana Sanghi has been melting hearts of her fans with her cuteness and her fans get to see new avatars of the 'Dil Bechara' actor every time she posts something on social media. She recently posted yet another ravishing glimpse of her in which she showcased her sizzling office look. The moment she posted her sizzling office avatar, all her fans cheered her up with adorable compliments and loads of hearts.

Sanjana Sanghi’s office avatar

Actor Sanjana Sanghi recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures in which she can be seen in stylish office attire with her hair curled up elegantly. In the first picture, she can be seen wearing a grey coloured one-shoulder top tied with a knot on one side. She wore it over a white coloured full-sleeved shirt with a light makeup look. In the next picture, she can be seen in a different pose that showcased her complete attire. She paired her white shirt and grey top with a dark grey coloured bell-bottom pants and shiny brown boots. In the last picture, she can be seen sitting on a chair and posing for the camera with her most adorable look with a vibrant glow on her face.

She captioned it as 'A day in the office’ and added the names of the people from her photoshoot crew who helped her get the perfect office look.

The fans took to Sanjana Sanghi’s photos and praised her mesmerizing office avatar. Many of them stated how pretty she looked in her new avatar and added how she was slaying their hearts with her cuteness. Some of the fans also addressed her as a stunning angel who looked absolutely classy and elegant in her latest look. Check out how the fans loved Sanjana Sanghi’s Instagram photos and showered tons of love on her.



Also Read Nia Sharma Posts A Throwback Picture With Arjun Bijlani, Have A Look

Also read Sunny Leone's Swimming Pool Avatar Impresses Fans, Netizens Call Her 'beautiful'

Sanjana Sanghi also added these pictures a while ago in which she flaunted her mesmerizing beauty in colourful backless attire. In the caption, she stated how she had a big smile in the spirit of celebration of our beautiful nation, the core message of her latest song and the endless love that her fans showed on her song. As Sanjana Sanghi's movies and photos have already stolen the hearts of her fans, they never miss out to compliment her every time she comes up with anything new. As her pictures and caption melted the hearts of the fans all over again, they mentioned in the comments on how they loved her adorable cuteness and beauty.

Also Read Mouni Roy Looks Like A Vision In White In Latest 'Water Belle' Avatar; See Pic

Also Read Sunny Leone Brings Out Her Inner Audrey Hepburn By Wearing A 'perfect Lipshade'

Image courtesy: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram (by Trisha Sarang)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.