If You Loved 'Baahubali'; Here Are Other Films That Showcase India's Cultural Grandeur

S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise emerged out as one of the most successful Indian film series of all time. From the rise of Queen Sivagami to the birth of Mahendra Baahubali, this war film successfully managed to keep the viewers hooked to its plot. If you loved watching the film, and are hunting for similar war movies, then we have got you covered. Here, we have curated a list of movies that will make you fall in love with India’s cultural grandeur.

'Padmaavat'

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat is an epic period war film starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. The movie is loosely based on Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s epic poem Padmavat. It chronicles the life of Rani Padmavati, a queen of the 13th century known for her beauty who is married to Maharawal Ratan Singh. The twist comes when Sultan Alauddin Khilji learns about her beauty and attacks her kingdom to capture her.

Bajirao Mastani

Bajirao Mastani is another period war film helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film features Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as Mastani and Peshwa Bajirao respectively. The plot of this historic movie narrates the love story of the Maratha Peshwa Bajirao and his second wife. The two struggle to make their love triumph amidst opposition from Peshwa’s conservative family and society.

Rudhramadevi

Starring Anushka Shetty in the titular role, Rudhramadevi is a 3D biographical action movie based on the life of Rudrama Devi, who was one of the prominent rulers of the Kakatiya dynasty in the Deccan. Helmed by Gunasekhar, this movie chronicles how a king raises his daughter Rudrama like a boy in fear that his people won’t accept a female successor. But when the kingdom is under a massive threat, the queen sets out fiercely to fight the enemies.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Tracing the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, this historical movie stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role. Set against the backdrop of the 17th century, the movie portrays Tanaji’s fierce attempt to recapture the Kondhana fortress which was conquered by Mughal emperor Aurangazeb’s representative Udaybhan Singh Rathore. Directed by Om Raut, the movie stars Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar and Kajol in pivotal roles.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Helmed by Surendar Reddy, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a Telugu historical war movie. Starring Chiranjeevi in the titular role, the movie is inspired by the life of Indian independence fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who hailed from the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. Apart from Chiranjeevi, the movie stars Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Sudeep and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

(Promo Image Source: Stills from Baahubali & Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

