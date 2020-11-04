If You Loved 'Soorarai Pottru', Here Is A Watchlist Of Other Action-packed Movies

Tamil language action-drama film Soorarai Pottru was released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on October 30, 2020. Soorarai Pottru was directed by Sudha Kongara. The cast of the film included Suriya, Aparna Balamurali and Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal and Urvashi.

The plot of the film tells a farmer’s rags to riches story who makes India’s first low-cost airline. The main aim of the film is to inspire people to dream big and be passionate about one’s dreams. If one liked the action-packed drama film Sooorarai Pottru, here is a watchlist of other action movies.

Here is a watchlist of action movies like Soorarai Pottru

1. Mission Impossible: Fallout

This is the sixth movie of the Mission Impossible franchise. Starring Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill, this movie will treat action lovers with the best action scenes. The movie is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has an IMDB rating of 7.7. This is one of the movies like Soorarai Pottru to watch.

2. Bumblebee

This is also the sixth movie in the Transformers movie franchise. It revolves around the Autobot Bumblebee’s action-packed adventures. This is one of the best action movies to watch. The movie is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has an IMDB rating of 6.8.

3. Fist Of Fury

This film treats its viewers with action in the form of martial arts. This is one of the iconic films that stars Bruce Lee. The movie is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has an IMDB rating of 7.4.

4. Final Score

This movie’s cast includes people’s favourite action stars Dave Bautista, Ray Stevenson and Pierce Brosnan. Viewers will thoroughly enjoy watching the trio on screen. The movie is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has an IMDB rating of 5.7. This is one of the best action movies to watch.

5. Casino Royale

This James Bond movie is one of the best action films to watch. The action sequences performed by Daniel Craig will leave the viewers thrilled. The film is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 8.0.

6. Charlie's Angles

This is one of the best action movies to watch as it has some engaging action scenes. The action stunts performed by the leading ladies of the film are absolutely thrilling to watch. The film is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 5.5.

7. Extraction

This Chris Hemsworth starrer is one of the best action films to watch. The highlight of the movie is an 11-minute action-packed sequence. The film is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 6.7.

8. IP Man trilogy

This movie has its action sequences based on martial arts. It is based on the life events on master Wing Chun. The film is available for streaming on Netflix.

