If You Loved 'Southern Charm', Here're Other Reality Shows You Should Watch Next

The reality television series, Southern Charm chronicles the professional and personal lives of seven socialites who are a resident of Charleston, South Carolina. Addressing the Southern culture, the show even focuses on the history of the area. If you loved the concept of this series and are looking for similar shows like Southern Charm, then you have arrived at the perfect place. Here we have curated a show list based on the same formats.

Shows like Southern Charm

Ladies of London

Ladies of London is another American reality television series that airs on Bravo. Just like Southern Charm, the show chronicles the lives of six women hailing from London, United Kingdom. The plot outlines how these women balance their personal, professional and social lives.

The Real Housewives

This American media franchise consists of several seasons. The show documents the lives of several prosperous housewives who reside in the vivid region throughout the United States. The original show, The Real Housewives of Orange City began airing back in 2006. Post its successful run, the show then went on to release spin-off titled The Real Housewives of New York City, Beverly Hills, Atlanta and many more.

Married to Medicine

Created by Mariah Hug, Married to Medicine is a reality TV series that focuses on the lives of seven women in Atlanta. All the women featured in the show belong to the medical community. While four women among them are doctors themselves, the rest are the housewives of doctors. The plot focuses on how the group keeps a balance between their social circle, families and careers.

Married at First Sight

This unusual show features three to five couples paired up by relationship experts. The couples agree to marry each other when they first meet. The couples are made to spend their wedding night in a hotel prior to leaving for a honeymoon. Upon returning back, they continue to remain married for about eight weeks. Post this, the pairs can either continue their marriage or choose to divorce.

Million Dollar Listing

This American reality series franchise documents the professional and personal lives of real estate agents. Belonging to America, they can be seen selling posh properties, giving audiences a glimpse of their world. Million Dollar Listing has several hit shows under their credit like Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Miami and more.

