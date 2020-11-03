If You Loved 'Wedding Crashers', Here Are Similar Bromantic Comedies For Your Watchlist

Wedding Crashers is one of the iconic films narrating a bromantic story of two divorced mediators who crash weddings only to meet new women and seduce them. Many loved watching the film and are looking for similar light-hearted stories based on bromance. Here we have curated a show list based on a similar plot as Wedding Crashers.

The Hangover

Helmed by Todd Phillips, The Hangover is a multi-starrer comedy flick. Starring Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis, Justin Bartha and Ken Jeong in pivotal roles, the movie essays the story of Phil Wenneck, Stu Price, Doug Billings and Alan Garner who travel to Las Vegas in order to celebrate the bachelor party of Doug. However, Alan, Stu and Phil wake up with no memories of the previous night and Doug is nowhere to be found. They begin their hunt of finding the groom before the wedding.

Due Date

This black comedy film stars Robert Downey Jr. and Zach Galifianakis in the lead roles. The plot of the story chronicles the life of a man who must get across the country to Los Angeles in order to witness the birth of his child. Unfortunately, he is forced to go on a road-trip with an aspiring actor.

ALSO READ| If You Loved 'Go Goa Gone'; Here Are Similar Movies With Crazy Comedy For Your Watchlist

I Love You, Man

Initially, the movie was titled to be Let’s Be Friends, however, later the makers decided to name this romantic comedy film as I Love You, Man. Helmed by John Hamburg, the film stars Paul Rudd and Jason Segel in pivotal roles. The movie narrates a story of a friendless groom looking for a best man for his wedding. However, his new best friend happens to strain his relationship with his wife-to-be.

ALSO READ| If You Loved 'Southern Charm', Here're Other Reality Shows You Should Watch Next

Shaun of the Dead

Directed by Edgar Wright, Shaun of the Dead is a 2004 horror comedy movie featuring Nick Frost and Simon Pegg in the lead roles. The film showcases how Shaun, along with his friend Ed are completely unaware of the Zombie apocalypse. Upon learning, they make to attempt to take refuge in a local pub with their loved ones.

ALSO READ| If You Loved 'Taish'; Here Are Similar Revenge & Thriller Shows That Can Shake You Up

Dumb and Dumber

Featuring Jeff Daniels and Jim Carrey in the lead roles, Dumb and Dumber is a comedy flick reciting the story of two dumb but well-meaning friends Lloyd and Harry from Providence, Rhode Island. They set out on a cross-country trip to Aspen to give back a briefcase full of cash to its owner, thinking it was abandoned. However, later it is known that the bag was left as ransom money.

ALSO READ| Wedding Crashers Cast: Take A Look The Actors And The Characters They Play In The Movie

(Promo Image Source: Stills from Wedding Crashers & The Hangover)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.