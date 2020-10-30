If You Loved 'Go Goa Gone'; Here Are Similar Movies With Crazy Comedy For Your Watchlist

Saif Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu starrer Go Goa Gone is filled with crazy puns. Helmed by Raj and DK, this zombie apocalypse action-comedy flick takes audiences on a roller coaster ride of laughter with tremendous spooky yet comic scenes. With infectious music, the movie is packed with innocent slow-exploding funny one-liners. If you loved watching the movie, and are hunting for light-hearted comic movies like Go Goa Gone then here we have curated a list for you. Check it out:

Movies like Go Goa Gone:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a comedy horror flick featuring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. It is an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film titled Manichitrathazhu and narrates the story of an NRI and his wife who decide to stay in their haunted ancestral house. Even after receiving several warnings, they pay no heed to them and soon inexplicable occurrences cause them to call a psychiatrist to help solve the mystery.

Golmaal Again

Starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, Golmaal Again is the fourth installment in the Golmaal film franchise. This iconic film franchise has garnered massive praise from Indian audiences. In the fourth part of the series, Gopal and his gang encounter with some spiritual bodies and learn the truth about the Jamnadas Orphanage where they grew up.

Great Grand Masti

Helmed by Indra Kumar, Great Grand Masti is the third installment of the Masti film series. The plot of the film essays how Amar, Meet and Prem visit a small town where their path crosses with a ‘femme fatale’ in the form of Ragini. She is everything that the trio had dreamed of, however, she slowly begins to turn their life into a comic nightmare.

Stree

This horror-comedy flick stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The plot of the movie is based on an urban legend known as Nale Ba, a spirit who knocks on people’s door in the night. In the small town of Chanderi, all the menfolk live in fear of an evil spirit who abducts men.

Housefull 4

With an ensemble cast, this Farhad Samji directed comedy is another comedy flick that gives audiences a burst of good laughter. A set of three men are about to marry a set of three sisters until one of the guys begins to realise that they are all reincarnations from 600 years ago. He learns that wrong couples are about to get married and tries to make everyone aware of the truth.

