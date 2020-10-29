Go Goa Gone Cast Boasts Of Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das And Anand Tiwari

The zombie apocalypse action-comedy, Go Goa Gone released back in 2013 and was a blockbuster hit at the box office. Due to the commercial success of the original film, the Raj and D.K directorial was renewed for a sequel and it is slated to release in March 2021. Although details about the cast of Go Goa Gone 2 have been kept under wraps, the original film's cast was headlined by Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das, Puja Gupta and Anand Tiwari. Thus, read to know more about Go Goa Gone characters to find out what you can expect from its highly-anticipated second instalment.

Go Goa Gone cast

Saif Ali Khan as Boris

Sacred Games actor Saif Ali Khan plays the lead role of Boris in Go Goa Gone. Saif as Boris plays a Russian mafioso who hails from Delhi, India. He is shown to be a zombie slayer in the film who helps Hardik, Luv, Bunny and Luna during the zombie apocalypse on an island in Goa.

Kunal Kemmu as Hardik

Saif's brother-in-law and Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu plays the role of Hardik in this action-comedy. Kunal as Hardik plays a drug addict who lives with roommates Luv and Bunny. However, after losing his job, Hardik decides to take his friends to Goa for a getaway and gets stuck on an island full of zombies.

Vir Das as Luv

Comedian-actor Vir Das plays the role of Luv in this Raj and D.K directorial. Vir as Luv plays the second roommate of Hardik and Bunny and is also shown to be dope-head like Hardik. While Hardik loses his job, Luv gets dumped by his girlfriend which lead to the duo embarking on a vacation to Goa with Bunny.

Anand Tiwari as Bunny

Udaan fame Anand Tiwari plays the role of Bunny in Go Goa Gone. Anand as Bunny plays the third roommate of Hardik and Luv in the film. After Hardik and Luv plan a trip to Goa, Bunny also tags along with the dope-heads. However, after their zombie encounter, Bunny supposedly gets killed. It is later revealed that he is alive.

Puja Gupta as Luna

Former Miss India Universe and actor Puja Gupta Talukdar plays the role of Luna in this 2013 film. Puja as Luna plays the love interest of Luv after they cross paths in Goa. However, she later accompanies Hardik, Luv and Bunny to escape the zombies alive.

Watch the trailer of 'Go Goa Gone' below:

