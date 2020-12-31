Ranbir Kapoor-'Kabir Singh' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga to gift New Year surprise to fans

After delivering his career’s biggest hit with Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor is yet to be seen on the big screen. While he did not have any releases in 2019, COVID-19 pushed two of his films that were slated to hit the theatres this year. As fans await these films, the actor is set to announce his next film with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Ranbir Kapoor-Sandeep Reddy Vanga to make announcement on January 1

As per reports, Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga are planning a ‘New Year Surprise’ for fans. They will be making an announcement, set to be about their film, a second after clock ticks midnight and ushers in the new year.

Pranay Reddy Vanga, who had produced Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s popular Telugu film Arjun Reddy, is also one of the producers of the film, along with T-Series. The Bhushan Kumar company had produced the remake of Arjun Reddy, titled Kabir Singh,that went on to become one of the biggest success of 2019, earning close to Rs 300 crore. The movie starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, despite its controversial plot, had become a talking point, with its music also contributing to its popularity.

The announcement will be made on the official YouTube channels of T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures at 12.01 AM on Friday.

Ranbir Kapoor’s film line-up

Ranbir Kapoor had recently confirmed in an interview that he doing Vanga’s next. He is planning to start the movie in mid-2021. Apart from this film, he also has another film in his kitty, Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Luv Ranjan’s next, opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Two of his films, Brahmastra and Shamshera have been in the making for a substantial time and are likely to release this year.

करम से डकैत,

धरम से आज़ाद

Presenting #RanbirKapoor in a never seen before avatar in YRF's next action adventure #SHAMSHERA. Directed by @karanmalhotra21 | @ShamsheraMovie pic.twitter.com/5Dqg7GDOhQ — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) May 7, 2018

