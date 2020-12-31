Sushant Singh Rajput's niece follows in his footsteps on academics, takes online classes

Sushant Singh Rajput’s academic achievements have been a highlight of the tributes that have been pouring in for him since his death. The late actor was one of the top rankers of an Engineering entrance exam, before enrolling for the course, and had numerous other academic achievements under his belt. It seems his niece is also shining academically, and after bagging honours, she has also begun training others.

READ: In Sushant Singh Rajput Case Update, CBI Tells Dr Subramanian Swamy 'No Aspect Ruled Out'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece creates website, teaches

Sushant Singh Rajput’s United States of America-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti’s husband Vishal Kirti shared on Twitter that though their family and ‘humanity’ did not have a great 2020, a bright spot for them was their daughter Freyjaa. The student was starting the year on a ‘brighter note’ as she began taking online lessons. Moreover, the platform has also been completely designed by her, Vishal Kirti wrote.

2020 was not a great year,not only for us but also for humanity.Our daughter is starting 2021 on a brighter note,by teaching online classes and we are incredibly proud of her.The website which she created ALL by herself here: https://t.co/jwe2oEBGBT Signup:https://t.co/desZdgmptc — Vishal Kirti (@vikirti) December 31, 2020

Some of the achievements listed for Freyjaa on the website included Science Odyssey winner, Math Olympiad Gold Winner 2019 and many more. Her uncle Sushant too had won the National Olympiad in Physics. While Freyjaa has designed a website at this age, Sushant too was extremely involved with technology-based initiatives. Some of his plans, involved Artificial Intelligence based platforms and games, and his niece’s academic and technological inclination hinted at her following in the footsteps of her 'mamu.'

READ:Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Protest Outside CBI Headquarters In Delhi, Seek Justice

Sushant Singh Rajput case update

Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti had been at the forefront of the movement seeking ‘justice’ over the death of the Chhichhore star, that took place on June 14. A ray of hope for them has been the response from the Central Bureau of Investigation to BJP leader and Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy. The CBI informed that they had not ruled out any aspect during the investigations.

READ:Sushant's Sister Shweta Shares 'Love4SSR'; Mukesh Khanna Asks, 'Where Is CBI Lost?'

READ:Shekhar Suman Remembers Sushant On Christmas, Ganesh Visits Actor's Bandra House

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.