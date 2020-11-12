If You Loved 'Laxmii', Here Are Similar Comedy-horror Drama Movies For Your Watchlist

Akshay Kumar’s recently released comedy-horror flick, Laxmii, sees him in a never-seen-before avatar. Donning a saree with dramatic makeup, the actor has stunned all viewers with his distinct role. If you loved watching the film and are looking for similar movies like Laxmii, then here we have curated a list of comedy-horror films that you must watch next.

Movies like Laxmii:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a comedy horror flick featuring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. It is an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film titled Manichitrathazhu and narrates the story of an NRI and his wife who decide to stay in their haunted ancestral house. Even after receiving several warnings, they pay no heed to them and soon inexplicable occurrences cause them to call a psychiatrist to help solve the mystery.

Chatmatkar

Released in 1992, Chatmatkar is a fantasy comedy flick helmed by Rajiv Mehta. The main storyline of the film was loosely based on the 1968 film Blackbeard’s Ghost. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of village teacher Sunder who feels betrayed and lost in the city with no friends. However, with a magical twist of fate, he meets a ghost named Marco.

Golmaal Again

Starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, Golmaal Again is the fourth instalment in the Golmaal film franchise. This iconic film franchise has garnered massive praise from Indian audiences. In the fourth part of the series, Gopal and his gang encounter with some spiritual bodies and learn the truth about the Jamnadas Orphanage where they grew up.

Stree

This horror-comedy flick stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The plot of the movie is based on an urban legend known as Nale Ba, a spirit who knocks on people’s door in the night. In the small town of Chanderi, all the menfolk live in fear of an evil spirit who abducts men.

Go Goa Gone

Saif Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu starrer Go Goa Gone is filled with crazy puns. Helmed by Raj and DK, this zombie apocalypse action-comedy flick essays the life of three friends who decide to visit an isolated island in Goa for a rave party. However, the next morning they do not only find themselves stuck on the island but also they are hunted by flesh-eating zombies.

