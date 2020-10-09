'Laxmmi Bomb' Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Kiara's Horror-comedy To Take Fans On Laughter Ride

Makers of the highly anticipated film Laxmmi Bomb recently treated fans with the trailer of the film. The gripping trailer looks promising as the film starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani is a unique blend of horror and comedy, along with some important issues. The horror-comedy film shows the actor playing the role of a transgender who takes up the body of a human to seek revenge for his death.

The interesting trailer starts with Akshay Kumar’s voiceover who is heard saying, “there is nothing in this world as a ghost. And if I encounter a ghost in my life ever, I will wear bangles in my hands.” The trailer also shows a glimpse of exotic locations like Dubai where one of the songs has been shot where Akshay and Kiara who plays his wife in the film can be seen dancing in the sand dunes of the Arab country. The trailer also shows other star casts of the film including Rajesh Sharma, Manu Rishi, Ayesha Raza, Ashwini Kalsekar who is set to enthrall all the viewers and leave all in splits with their acting skills.

Taking his role to another tangent in the trailer, Akshay makes his transformation into a transgender both fearful and funny. The clip shows Kiara’s mother played by Ayesha Raza is particularly afraid of shadows and Akshay does his best to rid her of the fear. His equation with his father-in-law is, at best, uncomfortable. Akshay’s behaviour slowly begins to change and he acquires a feminine trait. His character doesn’t believe in ghosts and later he transforms himself into a female and tries to wear bangles and saree at home leaving everyone in a complete state of shock.

Akshay Kumar shared the trailer on Twitter and asked people to stop wherever they are and watch the amazing trailer because Laxmmi is al set to grace each household this Diwali. Earlier, before the release of the film, Akshay Kumar shared a picture that seems to be still from the film where the actor can be seen dancing and romancing his leading lady Kiara Advani in a song. While piquing the curiosity of the fans, the actor wrote a hilarious caption as he depicted his reactions while waiting for the trailer launch. “Waiting for the Laxmmi Bomb trailer just like, Kiara Advani and me? Hang in there...just 3 hours.” (sic)

