If You Loved Mahie Gill In 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster', Here Are Her Other Films To Watch

Mahie Gill has made a name for herself in the past few years and is frequently appreciated for her character roles. The Hindi and Punjabi actor rose to fame after her stint in the Anurag Kashyap directorial Dev D, a modern take on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's Bengali novel Devdas, for which she also won the 2010 Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress. The actor has starred in many films which have got her critical acclaim for her performances. Read on to know more about Mahie Gill's movies.

Mahie Gill's movies

Dev D.

Dev D. is a 2009 Hindi film that explores various genres like dark comedy and romance. Directed by renowned director Anurag Kashyap, the film was well-received by critics and audiences alike. The film is set in contemporary Punjab and Delhi, where familial ties are negotiated by the traditional system and marriages are a game of power and a matter of honour. Mahie Gill portrays the character of Paro, who is an idealistic, young, lower-middle-class girl living in Punjab and is smitten by Abhay Deol's character of Dev.

Paan Singh Tomar

Mahie also starred in the 2012 film Paan Singh Tomar which featured Irrfan Khan in the lead role. It is a biographical film about the eponymous athlete who was a soldier in the Indian Army and won a gold medal at the Indian National Games but was forced to become a rebel against the system. Gill plays the role of Indira Singh Tomar in the movie that also had Vipin Sharma and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles.

Gulaal

Gulaal is a 2009 movie belonging to the political drama genre. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the plot is provided by student politics of a university and a fictitious secessionist movement consisting of former Rajput leaders who have become the current elites of society. Mahie Gill plays the character of Madhuri in the political drama that also stars Raj Singh Chaudhary, Kay Kay Menon, Abhimanyu Singh, Deepak Dobriyal, Ayesha Mohan, Jesse Randhawa, Piyush Mishra, and Aditya Srivastava. It explores themes such as the pursuit of power, the quest for legitimacy, perceived injustices, and hypocrisy of the powerful.

Carry on Jatta

Carry On Jatta is a 2012 Indian Punjabi comedy film directed by Smeep Kang and stars Gippy Grewal with Mahie Gill as the leads. Mahie Gill plays the character of Mahi, who is Jass Dhillon's love interest in the film. The film follows Jass, who falls in love with Mahi who wants to marry an orphan, so he lies to her and tells her he has no family and finds himself in hilarious situations when he has to hide the truth once they get married.

Durgamati

Mahie Gill's latest endeavour is an Amazon Prime movie titled Durgamati starring Bhumi Pednekar and Arshad Warsi. It belongs to the horror genre and released on December 11, 2020. Mahie plays the role of Satakshi Ganguly in the film.

