'Carry On Balle Balle' Cast: Actors Of The Punjabi Film And The Characters They Portray

Carry on Balle Balle is a 2018 film, the sequel to the movie Carry on Jatta which released in the year 2012. This is the Hindi dubbed version of Carry on Jatta 2. The Punjabi comedy film is directed by Smeep Kang, who directed the first part as well. The cast of the sequel remains the same as the original except the female lead role in the movie, which was earlier played by Mahie Gill. Read on to know about Carry on Balle Balle's cast.

Also Read | 'Vegas Vacation' Cast: List Of Actors And Characters They Play In This 1997 Comedy

Also Read | Prithviraj Sukumaran's Next Malayalam Film 'Kuruthi' Shoot Date And Star Cast Announced

Carry on balle balle movie's cast

Gippy Grewal

Gippy Grewal will be seen reprising his role of Jass Dhillon, as in the first part, Carry on Jatta. He made his acting debut in the 2010 movie, Mel Karade Rabba. His famous work includes Carry On Jatta, Lucky Di Unlucky Story, Bhaji in Problem and Jatt James Bond. He received the PTC Best Actor Award in 2011 for his performance in the film Jihne Mera Dil Luteya. He also won the PIFAA Best Actor Award in 2012 along with Diljit Dosanjh and got the PTC Best Actor Award in 2015 for Jatt James Bond. The singer, actor and director works in the Punjabi and Hindi film industries.

Sonam Bajwa

Sonam Bajwa plays the character of Meet in the film. She works predominantly in Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu films. She debuted with the 2013 Punjabi film, Best of Luck and later went on to do many movies in the Punjabi language. Her films include Punjab 1984, Sardaar Ji 2, Street Dancer 3D, Jinde Meriye and Guddiyan Patole.

Also Read | 'Dear Christmas' Cast: Melissa Joan Hart, John Priestley And Other Stars Of The Rom-com

Also Read | 'Hero No 1' Cast: Actors That Were A Part Of This Bollywood Cult Favorite Comedy

Gurpreet Ghuggi

The cast of Carry on Balle Balle's includes Gurpreet Ghuggi who portrays the character of Honey Tiwana. The actor, comedian and politician is known for his work in Hindi and Punjabi films. Ghuggi began his career by acting in theatre in the early 1990s, after which he had recurring roles in television series such as Ronak Mela and the soap opera Parchhaven. His famous films include Jatt James Bond, Singh of Festival, Double di trouble and Son of Manjeet Singh.

Also Read | 'Cocoon' Cast: Know The Actors And The Characters They Play In This Oscar Winning Movie

Binu Dhillon

Carry on Balle Balle's cast includes Binu Dhillon who plays the role of Goldy Dhillon. He is mostly known for his comic role in Punjabi film industry. Dhillon began his career as a Bhangra performer and had an opportunity to perform at the Indian Festivals in Germany and the UK, he later appeared in television and serials before he entering movies. His most known works include Love Punjab, Ambarsariya, Bailaras, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir se and Naukar vahuti da.

Image Credits: sanjaysinghrawat1908200 instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.