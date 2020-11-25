Bhumi Pednekar's Look And 'versatile' Acting In 'Durgamati' Trailer Leaves Fans 'amazed'

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has finally unveiled the trailer of her upcoming horror thriller flick Durgamati. Revolving around the themes of justice and revenge, Bhumi appears in a never-seen-before avatar in the trailer. Donning a red saree, she can be seen fiercely holding a 'Trishul'as she sits on an old rusty throne chair. Hair left open and smudged eye makeup adds drama to her eerie look. As soon as the trailer was released, fans went gaga over it. Here’s taking a quick look at how netizens are reacting after watching the Durgamati trailer.

Durgamati trailer:

In the video, Bhumi Pednekar aka prisoner IAS Chanchal is taken to the remote and haunted Durgamati haveli by a lady cop essayed by Mahie Gill. In order to extract crucial information, Chanchal is isolated in the palace which has dark secrets. With unexplainable things happening around, Bhumi can be seen reading the story of Durgamati.

During the end, it is shown that the spirit of Durgamati completely takes control of Chanchal’s body. She declares in an intense tone that she is here to punish everyone. With multiple unnerving and spooky shots, the newly released Durgamati trailer is set to send chills down your spine. Check it out here:

Fans react:

As the trailer surfaced online, fans were quick to react after watching it. While some compared her acting to Akshay Kumar’s role in Laxmii, others said that she absolutely justified the role played by Anushka Shetty in the Tamil and Telugu version of the film. A fan also went on to say that Durgamati trailer can surely stop heart beats. Several other compliments about Bhumi’s versatility haven’t stopped flooding Twitter. Take a look at it here:

Wow mam kya bat hai

Acting ke mamle me aap hi akki sir ko takkar de sakati hai



Jbrdast trailer mam#DurgamatiTrailer

Best wishes 🙏🙂 — Raja Babu (@RajaBab29378392) November 25, 2020

Bhumi di #DurgamatiTrailer May you be gifted with life’s biggest joys and never-ending bliss. Waited so long to share this one with you. Our sweat, blood & hardwork After all, you yourself are a gift to earth, so you deserve the best. Best horror trailer 😋😋😋😀 — Prateek sharma (@Prateek1017) November 25, 2020

After watchingcthe trailer i think u matched anushkas acting — Tanav Reddy (@reddy_tanav) November 25, 2020

Wowwww. @bhumipednekar ..this surely looks to stop heartbeats!!! — karina (@karina_hg) November 25, 2020

It's shows your versatility ... excellent 👍 — manishbpl (@manishbpl1) November 25, 2020

B A N G 💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥 — Arun Singh (@MrArunSiingh) November 25, 2020

WOW 🤩♥️✨ You never cease to amaze us 🔥 — 🎭 (@MichelleMushtq) November 25, 2020

While many hailed the new Durgamati trailer, a few also expressed their disappointment. A fan was upset about the ongoing pattern of the remakes of South Indian films and urged for new content, another just didn’t happen to like it at all. Here’s a glimpse of it:

Trailer sucks — Karma Cryptos (@karmacryptos) November 25, 2020

Presented by Akshay Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, Durgamati is the official remake of the south Indian film Bhaagamathie. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the movie is all set to release worldwide through Amazon Prime on December 11, 2020. Apart from Bhumi, Arshad Varsi and Jisshu Sengupta will also essay pivotal roles in the film.

