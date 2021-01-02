If You Loved Manav Vij In 'Andhadhun', Add These Notable Works Of His On Your Watchlist

Manav Vij has won the hearts of the audiences with his stellar performances in films. He was widely appreciated for his role in the 2018 dark comedy-thriller film Andhadhun. He played the character of Inspector Manohar Jawanda.

The plot of the film revolves around a talented pianist who pretends to be blind to showcase his musical skills. He is invited to play on the anniversary occasion of a popular actor where he witnesses a dead body but says nothing as he is pretending to be blind. If one like Manav Vij in Andhadhun, here is a watchlist of some of his other films.

Also read | Ananya Panday And Ishaan Khatter Welcome 2021 In Maldives; Rumoured Couple Share Pictures

Also read | Kajal Aggarwal Pens Moving Year-end Note, Says 'grateful For Marrying Love Of My Life'

Here is a watchlist of Manav Vij's movies

1. Udta Punjab

This movie revolves around the high drug consumption by the youth of Punjab. The movie was widely loved by the audiences for its plot. Manav played the role of Jhujar Singh is the senior officer of Diljit Dosanjh's character ASI Sartaj Singh. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.8.

2. Rangoon

This was is a period war drama film released in 2017. The plot revolves around Julia who accompanies the army troops to entertain the. She is insisted to join them by her lover. But during her journey, a fellow soldier tries to woo her. Manav played the character of Bhairon Singh in the film. The movie has an IMDb rating of 5.6.

3. Phillauri

This fantasy-comedy film revolves around a man who has to marry a tree first to ward off his evil luck. But things start getting messy when a spirit starts following him around. Manav Vij played the character of Kishan who is Anushka Sharma's character's brother. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.1.

4. Naam Shabana

The plot of the movie revolves around a woman who is called in to join the secret services to avenge the death of her friends. Manav played the character of the RAW agent Ravi in the film. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.3. This is one of the best of Manav Vij's roles.

5. Indu Sarkar

This film is loosely based on the life of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the time she imposed the Emergency. Manav played the character of Inspector Sodhi in the film. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.0.

6. Laal Kaptaan

This movie revolves around a brutal bounty hunter who wants revenge because of an injustice which was committed on him in the past. Manav Vij played the character of Rehmat Khan who is wanted by the bounty hunter played by Saif Ali Khan. The movie had an IMDB rating of 7.3.

7. Brij Mohan Amar Rahe

This movie revolves around a man who owes a lot of debt to many people. He is also the owner of a hosiery shop which does not earn him much profit. He then deices to run away but gets murdered. Vij played the character of Inspector Beniwal in the film. The movie had an IMDB rating of 6.8.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut Hosts New Year Party In Mumbai, Shares Glimpses

Also read | Did Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Ring In New Year At Alibaug? Fans React On Posts

Image courtesy- @manavvij Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.