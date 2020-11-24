If You Loved 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', Here Is A Watchlist Of Other Light-hearted Rom-coms

Pyaar Ka Punchnama is one of the funniest romantic comedies of all time. The movie released in 2011 and it is directed by Luv Ranjan. Pyaar Ka Punchnama cast includes Kartik Aaryan, Divyendu Sharma, Nushrat Bharucha, Sonnalli Seygall and Ishita Raj Sharma. The plot revolves around a group of guys who feel that their girlfriends are dominating them. The movie is also remembered because of the monologue delivered by Kartik Aaryan. If one like the plot of the movie, here is a watchlist of other light-hearted romantic-comedies movies to watch.

Here is a watchlist of other romantic-comedies

1. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

This movie revolves around a shy boy who impresses his dreamgirl and marries her. But their happy marriage hits a speed breaker when the guy experiences erectile dysfunction. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.9. This is one of the rib-tickling films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

2. Tanu Weds Manu

This movie revolves around an NRI guy who falls in love with a girl. But this girl instead takes help to elope with the lover. The movie has an IMDb rating of 6.8. This is one of the funniest movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

3. 2 States

This movie is based on the novel authored by Chetan Bhagat. It revolves around a Punjabi guy who falls in love with a South-Indian girl. But their parents are opposed to the marriage owing to the cultural differences. The movie has an IMDb rating of 6.9.

4. Hasee Toh Phasee

This movie revolves around a boy who thinks he loves his girlfriend. But he instead falls in love with her weird sister. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.8. This is one of the funniest movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

5. Housefull series

This movie franchise has five instalments to it. Each part revolves around three couples who face some issues while they decide to get married. Housefull 4 cast includes of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda.

6. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

This movie brings into focus LGBTQ+ relationships. How people from this community face problems when they come out and their struggle to find acceptance is shown in the movie. The movie has an IMDB rating of 5.8.

7. Jab We Met

This film was one of the widely loved by the audiences. It revolves around two poles apart people who meet coincidently and fall in love without realising it. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.9. This is one of the rib-tickling films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

