If You Loved 'Rags', Then Here Are Similar Modern-day Fairy Tales You Must Watch

Nickelodeon Original Film Rags is a musical, gender-switched inversion and modernization of the Cinderella fairy tale. Starring Keke Palmer, Max Schneider and Nick cannon in the lead roles, the plot of the movie revolves around the life of an aspiring singer whose horrid family keeps him from realising his musical dream. Meanwhile, a pop star grows tired of others exerting control over her career. However, both of their destiny changes when they cross each other’s path. If you loved watching the film and are hunting for similar modern-day fairy tale stories, then here we have curated a list for you.

Movies like Rags:

Beastly

Directed by Daniel Barnz, Beastly is a retelling of the fairy tale Beauty and the Beast set against the backdrop of New York. The romantic fantasy drama flick stars Alex Pettyfer and Vanessa Hudgens in the lead roles. Beastly depicts the life of Kyle, an arrogant student who humiliates Kendra. In return, she puts a curse on him which literally turns him into a beast. To be back in his human form, Kyle needs to find his true love within a year.

Winter’s Tale

Released in 2014, Winter’s Take is a romantic fantasy film helmed by Akiva Goldsman. Based on the 1983 Mark Helprin novel of the same name, the story of the movie chronicles the life of Peter, a thief raised by a supernatural demon. He goes to Beverly Penn’s mansion in order to rob but instead, Peter ends up falling in love and is later poisoned.

After the Ball

Based loosely on the Cinderella fairy tale, After the Ball is a romantic comedy-drama helmed by Sean Garrity. Starring Portia Doubleday in the lead role as Kate, the film details how she is forced to dress up as a man due to a series of misadventures. However, with the help of a princely shoe salesman, Kate exposed her evil stepfamily and saves her father’s fashion company.

Another Cinderella Story

Another Cinderella Story is a 2008 teen musical comedy film helmed by Damon Santostefano. Starring Selena Gomez, Drew Seeley and Jane Lynch, the film showcases how Mary meets Joey at a dance and the duo gets instantly attracted to each other. However, Mary rushes away to her house before the dance gets over, leaving Joey with a music player to figure out her identity.

