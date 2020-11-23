If You Loved 'Dash & Lilly', Here Is A Watchlist Of Other Similar Movies To Watch

Netflix released a new romantic-comedy show titled Dash & Lilly on November 10, 2020. The show is making a lot of noise on social media because of its adorable plotline and the performance put up by the cast. It is based on the young adult series Dash & Lily's Book of Dares authored by David Levithan and Rachel Cohn.

The plot of the series revolves around two characteristically opposite people who write down dares for each other in a notebook and pass it back and forth for each other to complete. The series stars Austin Abrams, Midori Francis, Nick Jonas, Keana Marie and Troy Iwata among others. If one liked the plot of Dash & Lilly, here is a watchlist of other movies to watch.

Here is a watchlist of movies like Dash & Lilly

1. To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

This movie revolves around two completely opposite people Peter and Lara Jean who fall in love. They meet numerous obstacles in their way and try their best to work their relationship out. The film has an IMDB rating of 7.1. This is one of the most adorable movies like Dash & Lilly. The movie is available for streaming on Netflix.

2. Holidate

This movie revolves around two individuals who are tired of being single. They agree to be each other’s fake dates for all the holidays throughout the year. This makes them fall in love along the way. The film has an IMDB rating of 6.1. The movie is available for streaming on Netflix.

3. I’ll Be Home For Christmas

This movie revolves around a teenager who is lured to home for Christmas as he is promised that he will receive a Porsche car. But he dumped by his football team and has no means to go home. The film has an IMDB rating of 5.5. The movie is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. This is one of the most adorable movies like Dash & Lilly.

4. Let It Snow

This movie revolves around a small town which gets severely hit because of a hailstorm. How this disaster changes the course of the people living in that town makes it worthwhile to watch. The film has an IMDB rating of 5.8. The movie is available for streaming on Netflix. This is one of the best Christmas movies to watch.

5. The Holiday

The movie revolves around two women who decide to swap their homes for Christmas. They both end up finding the love of their lives on this holiday swap. The film has an IMDB rating of 6.9. The movie is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. This is one of the best Christmas movies to watch.

6. Last Christmas

This movie revolves around an aspiring singer who wants to make it big in the music industry. However, her perspective towards life changes entirely when she meets a guy called Tom. he film has an IMDB rating of 6.5. The movie is available for streaming on HBO Max. This is one of the most adorable movies like Dash & Lilly.

7. New Year’s Eve

This movie brings together many people’s lives together. All of them are on their quest to find love. he film has an IMDB rating of 5.7. The movie is available for streaming on HBO Max. It stars Zac Efron, Halle Berry, Sarah Jessica Parker, Ashton Kutcher and Katherine Heigl. This is one of the most adorable movies like Dash & Lilly.

