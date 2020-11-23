If You Loved 'Ka Pae Ranasingham', Here Is A Watchlist Of Other Action-packed Movies

Ka Pae Ranasingham is a political drama film which released on the OTT platform Zee 5. It is based on real-life events. Ka Pae Ranasingham cast includes Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh who play the lead roles in the film. It an action-packed film.

Ka Pae Ranasingham plot revolves around the plight of the farmers whose farming lands have been taken away by industries to set up their businesses. Vijay Sethupathi’s character helps these farmers get their lands back. If one liked this action-packed drama film, here is a watchlist of other similar movies.

Here is a watchlist of movies like Ka Pae Ranasingham

1. Darbar

This is a classic Rajnikanth action drama film. It revolves around a cop played by Rajnikanth who wants to catch the most feared gangster played by Suniel Shetty. The film is full of twists and turns which will the viewers on the edge of their seats. The film is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has an IMDB rating of 6.1.

2. Sarileru Neekevvaru

This movie stars Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. Its plot revolves around an army general who is on a mission Kurnool. The events that unfold on the mission are shocking and change the life of the general. The film is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has an IMDB rating of 6.0.

3. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

This movie stars Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a guy called Bantu played by Allu Arjun who finds out his real parentage and decides to find his real father. This is one of the action-packed movies like Ka Pae Ranasingham. The film is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 7.1.

4. Kaithi

This movie stars Karthi and Arjun Das in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a convicted criminal who goes out to meet his daughter after completing his time in prison. But a drug raid planned by an inspector flops all his plans. This is one of the action-packed movies like Ka Pae Ranasingham. The film is available for streaming on Disney plus Hotstar and has an IMDB rating of 8.5.

5. Vikram Vedha

This movie stars Vijay Sethupathi, R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a policeman who is out to catch a criminal. But when he surrenders and narrates his life story, this catches the police officer off guard. The film is available for streaming on Disney plus Hotstar and has an IMDB rating of 8.5.

