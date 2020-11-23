If You Loved 'Mismatched', Here's A List Of Other Quirky Romantic Dramas You Will Love

The latest Netflix original, Mismatched is a romantic film about two people who are not right for each other. The story is about a girl who is a tech wizard and the guy who is interested in her. After being set-up by their families, two teenagers begin friendship at their summer programme. The Mismatched cast includes Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf and Muskkaan Jaferi and others. Here's a curated list of other such movies and shows like Mismatched that you would love. We hope that you enjoy these recommendations.

Also read: When 'Dimple Met Rishi' Summary: Know About The NYT Bestseller That Inspired 'Mismatched'

Shows like Mismatched

Little Things

Little Things is an Indian streaming television series that is aired on Netflix. The show stars Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal. The show includes three seasons. The story is about sweet little moments experienced by a couple who are living in together in Mumbai. They face the ups and downs, distance and differences. IMDb rates Little Things 8.2.

College Romance

College Romance is an entertaining web series aired on YouTube and Netflix. The story is about three best friends who look for love, fun and are creating lifelong memories while attending college together. The leads are Manjot Singh, Apoorva Arora and Keshav Sadhna. 9.0 is the rating for College Romance on IMDb.

Permanent Roommates

Permanent Roommates is an Indian web series. The story revolves around a young couple, who are in a long-distance relationship for three years and face the prospect of marriage. It premiered on Youtube and TVF Play. The show casts Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh in the lead. This is one of the quirky romantic dramas that you would love. IMDb rates Permanent Roommates 8.6 out of 10.

Also read: Mithila Palkar Teases 'Little Things' Season 4, Asks Fans To Flood Dhruv Sehgal's DMs

Movies like Mismatched

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a romantic drama film that is directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. It is a sequel of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, which also starred Alia and Varun. The movie is about an independent air hostess who wants to follow her dreams and refuses to conform to the patriarchal expectations of her fiancé. Badrinath Ki Dulhania is rated 6.1 on IMDb.

Panga

Panga is an Indian sport and romantic drama film. The film casts Kangana Ranaut, Jassi Gill, Richa Chadda and Neena Gupta. A former Kabaddi world champion, who makes a comeback into the sport by the support of her family by battling conflicts and the expectations that the society has from her. Panga has an IMDb rating of 6.8.

Queen

Queen is an Indian rom-com drama film starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. A Punjabi girl from New Delhi is devastated as her fiancé calls their wedding off. She decides to go on their honeymoon alone and rediscovers herself. 8.2 is the rating for Queen on IMDb.

Bachna Ae Haseeno

Bachna Ae Haseeno is an Indian rom-com film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Deepika Padukone and Minissha Lamba. The playboy learns a lesson when his true love rejects him. He sets out to seek forgiveness and wins his love back. IMDb rates Bachna Ae Haseeno 6.2 out of 10.

Also read: If You Loved 'Dash & Lilly', Here Is A Watchlist Of Other Similar Movies To Watch

Dil Dhadakne Do

Dil Dhadakne Do, the romantic comedy-drama film is directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film has a huge cast of Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar and others. The movie is about the story of a Punjabi family who invites their family and friends on a cruise trip. During the trip, they learn many lessons about life and love and change for the better. Dil Dhadakne Do has a rating of 6.9 on IMDb.

2 states

2 States is a romantic-comedy-drama film directed by Abhishek Varman. The film casts Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Lovers who are from two very different cultural backgrounds, try to convince their parents to bless their relationship before they get married. 6.9 is the IMDb rating of 2 states.

Break Ke Baad

Break Ke Baad is also a rom-com film starring Deepika Padukone and Imran Khan in lead roles. The girl in the movie is not ready for a commitment after being in a decade-long friendship with the guy. She remains indifferent to him but is finally shaken when he announces his wedding. Break Ke Baad has an IMDb rating of 5.2.

Also read: 'Mismatched' Season 2 Release Date: When Will The Second Season Release On Netflix?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.