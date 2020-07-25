Dil Bechara: What Ailed Kizzie Basu? Here's All You Need To Know About Thyroid Cancer

In Dil Bechara, Sanjana Sanghi plays the role of Kizzie Basu, a girl who is suffering from thyroid cancer. Here is everything you need to know about Thyroid Cancer including its prognosis and symptoms. Read more:

Everything you need to know about Thyroid Cancer

In the film Dil Bechara, the three lead characters of the film, Kizzie Basu, Manny, and JP are suffering from different types of cancers. Where Sushant Singh Rajput's character Manny is suffering from Osteosarcoma, Sanjana Sanghi's character Kizzie is suffering from Thyroid Cancer. Here is everything that one needs to know about Thyroid Cancer.

What is Thyroid Cancer?

It is a type of cancer that is found in the cells of the thyroid gland. It can be identified as a butterfly-shaped gland located at the base of the human neck. The thyroid is responsible for producing hormones that regulate heart rate, blood pressure, weight, and also the body temperature.

Thyroid cancer may not lead to the surfacing of any symptoms. But it starts to cause pain as it grows even further. It can even lead to swelling in one’s neck. Thyroid cancer has several types, according to leading researches. Some of these types grow slowly whereas some grow very fast.

Symptoms of Thyroid Cancer

Thyroid Cancer does not show any symptoms at first. However, over a period of time, the symptoms start to show on the body. Here are the symptoms of thyroid cancer that Sanjana Sanghi’s character Kizzie had in Dil Bechara:

A lump develops under the skin of one’s neck and it can be easily felt by touch

The voice of a person changes as cancer develops

People experience difficulty in swallowing as cancer develops

Mild pain in the neck and throat, the intensity may differ from person to person

Causes of the cancer

Any type of cancer is caused when cells of a particular part of the body undergo mutations that do not let the cell die and instead they are allowed to grow and multiply at a high rate. These abnormal cells multiply over time and accumulate together creating cancer. These cancer cells can also spread to other areas of the body.

Types of Thyroid Cancer

According to reports by www.webmd.com, thyroid cancer is differentiated on the basis of the type of cells that are found in cancer. One must visit a doctor after experiencing even mild symptoms of cancer. Types of Thyroid cancer include Papillary thyroid cancer, Follicular thyroid cancer, Anaplastic thyroid cancer, and Medullary thyroid cancer. These types of cancer work differently in particular age groups. Some of them are found in the younger population whereas some types of thyroid cancer are more found in the elderly.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

